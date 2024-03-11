X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Photos: Taje Paldrok exhibition 'Universal Revelations' opens in Tallinn

News
Opening of Taje Paldrok's exhibition
Open gallery
20 photos
News

This past Friday, March 8, saw the opening at Tallinn's OKAPI Gallery of Taje Paldrok's new exhibition "Universal Revelations," featuring works created during the artist's residency at OKAPI last summer.

According to Paldrok, "'Universal Revelations' concerns subcultures and human communities operating in and along the mainstream of our society, whose goals and behavior models create the basis for the birth of a completely new society – a changed world order, the reincarnation of mythological creatures."

By exposing a living being as a mini-form of society and nature, the exhibition seeks out the inner desires and passions of the human soul, as well as the hidden gray zones of all of our collective bodies.

Taje Paldrok is a performance, installation and new media artist. She received her art education at Academia Non Grata, the Academy of Fine Arts in Helsinki, the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) and the Universität der Künste in Berlin.

Since 1998, Paldrok has been one of the driving engines behind the international performance group NON GRATA.

The exhibition will remain open at OKAPI Gallery through March 30.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

vikerraadio e-dictation

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:03

Businesses looking for new markets to exit export slump

21:12

Transport administration sells personal data too easily, says inspectorate

21:09

Niguliste Museum opens tower gallery with exhibition on pilgrimage in Livonia Updated

20:41

Photos: Taje Paldrok exhibition 'Universal Revelations' opens in Tallinn

20:05

Bank of Estonia economist: Businesses worried over high loan interest rates

19:33

EU platform directive finally passes after Estonia and Greece vote in favor

19:27

Justice minister: I am concerned about prosecutor's office

18:40

e-Governance Academy, NATO unite to boost Moldova cybersecurity capacity

18:01

Cycle lanes set for Tallinn's Peterburi tee and Lastekodu tänav this year

17:22

Politicians: Parmas-Laanet conflict requires investigation

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10.03

Finnish police remove former Estonian PM Taavi Rõivas from flight

13:23

Finnair and Finnish police refrain from providing details on Rõivas incident

07:03

Colonel: Ukraine preparing to use its new aircraft by shooting down Russia's

10.03

Reili Rand: Estonia should not be given to Tallinn and Harju County

08:05

Ministry looking to boost voluntary contribution to national defense

08.03

First six Russian citizens issued orders to leave Latvia

07.03

Lithuanian intelligence: Russia preparing for long confrontation with NATO

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: