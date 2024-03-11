Photos: Taje Paldrok exhibition 'Universal Revelations' opens in Tallinn

This past Friday, March 8, saw the opening at Tallinn's OKAPI Gallery of Taje Paldrok's new exhibition "Universal Revelations," featuring works created during the artist's residency at OKAPI last summer.

According to Paldrok, "'Universal Revelations' concerns subcultures and human communities operating in and along the mainstream of our society, whose goals and behavior models create the basis for the birth of a completely new society – a changed world order, the reincarnation of mythological creatures."

By exposing a living being as a mini-form of society and nature, the exhibition seeks out the inner desires and passions of the human soul, as well as the hidden gray zones of all of our collective bodies.

Taje Paldrok is a performance, installation and new media artist. She received her art education at Academia Non Grata, the Academy of Fine Arts in Helsinki, the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) and the Universität der Künste in Berlin.

Since 1998, Paldrok has been one of the driving engines behind the international performance group NON GRATA.

The exhibition will remain open at OKAPI Gallery through March 30.

--

