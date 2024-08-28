Tartu's HAKI Gallery put up for sale

The founders of Tartu's HAKI Gallery, Kaili Kask and Raul Oreškin have announced that it is up for sale. If no one makes a suitable bid to take over the gallery by October 15, it will shut down at the end of December.

According to Kask and Oreškin, the HAKI Gallery's whole package is up for sale - the brand, the legal body, the e-shop, social media channels and the agreements for its 2025 art program.

"We've come to the realization that the HAKI gallery has taken five years to complete. Regular clients have been established, as well as permanent sponsors. An art program has been developed, and next year's program is also in place. The website finally became good, and so did the e-shop. The marketing is working. The media write regularly about our exhibitions," the owners wrote on social media.

"However, the gallery was mainly launched and maintained during periods of crisis and so, our resources have been stretched. HAKI needs fresh energy to move forward and (we need) our free time to continue with projects that have been on hiatus," they added.

The HAKI Gallery has won a number of awards for its contribution to cultural life in Tartu. The gallery has hosted breakfast discussions, book presentations, concerts, auctions and charity art sales.

Currently on display at the HAKI Gallery' is an exhibition is by naïve artist Kairo. On September 5, Latvian artist Artis Bute's "Art is Cool" exhibition is set to open.

The deadline for bids to buy the gallery is October 15. According to the current owners, the HAKI Gallery will close at the end of December if no one is willing to take it over.

--

