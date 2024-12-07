X!

Haki Gallery's final exhibition explores world of dreams

Kalli Kalde's exhibition
Kalli Kalde's exhibition "Dreamworld." Source: Eesi Raa
Artist Kalli Kalde's new exhibition " Dreamworld" ("Uneilm") opened on Thursday at the Haki Gallery in Tartu. The exhibition will be the last at Haki Gallery before the it closes at the end of the year.

Kalli Kalde's exhibition contains a collection of works inspired by two residencies abroad. The first was in the Peruvian rainforest and the second in the Faroe Islands. The exhibition also includes artworks created in her home country. Regardless of the location, the artist's ideas often arrive when she is in an intermediary state between sleep and wakefulness.

"Often it is still the darkness where all the possibilities are hidden. In the bright light, people sometimes lose what is most important. I always have a long moment of sleeplessness, and the images I have in progress are spinning around [my mind] in that moment. I still sometimes make decisions just before I fall asleep," Kalde told ERR.

Like a dream, the artist's works are layered and often begin with a single event, but over time some of the surfaces and characters start to fade.

According to Raul Oreškin, the founder of Haki Gallery, the dreamlike exhibition is a perfect fit for Haki Gallery's final show. "Reality will come to an end at Haki Gallery, but in our memories and in our dreams, it can all live on," he said.

The exhibition will remain open until December 21.

