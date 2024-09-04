Latvian artist Artis Bute opens new exhibition at Tartu's HAKI Gallery

Latvian artist Artis Bute's new exhibition "ART is COOL" is set to open at Tartu's HAKI Gallery on Thursday, September 5.

Bute has been one of the most highly regarded Latvian artists for more than three decades, both among curators and collectors. His distinctive style and superb execution attract attention in any environment where his work is displayed.

Throughout his career, Artis Bute has created both figurative compositions and highly ornamental abstract works. Even in classical landscapes and still lifes, Bute's unique signature is unmistakable, with each object and background seamlessly integrated into a rhythmic and carefully considered structure.

Artis Bute's exhibition "ART is COOL" will remain open until October 5.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!