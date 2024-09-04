Latvian artist Artis Bute opens new exhibition at Tartu's HAKI Gallery

News
Latvian artist Artis Bute's new exhibition
Latvian artist Artis Bute's new exhibition "Art is Cool" at Tartu's Haki Gallery.
News

Latvian artist Artis Bute's new exhibition "ART is COOL" is set to open at Tartu's HAKI Gallery on Thursday, September 5.

Bute has been one of the most highly regarded Latvian artists for more than three decades, both among curators and collectors. His distinctive style and superb execution attract attention in any environment where his work is displayed.

Throughout his career, Artis Bute has created both figurative compositions and highly ornamental abstract works. Even in classical landscapes and still lifes, Bute's unique signature is unmistakable, with each object and background seamlessly integrated into a rhythmic and carefully considered structure.

Artis Bute's exhibition "ART is COOL" will remain open until October 5.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:36

Third of Russian-speakers may share Social Democrats' views, says Ossinovski

16:48

Latvian artist Artis Bute opens new exhibition at Tartu's HAKI Gallery

16:37

Scottish producer Hudson Mohawke coming to Tallinn this fall

16:37

Actors' Union chair: We will not be silent

16:23

How did a man from Estonia become a valuable prisoner for the Kremlin?

16:20

airBaltic to open five new connections from Tallinn next summer

16:16

Experts: Traffic in Tallinn comparable to Western Europe in the 1970s

16:09

Ex-president: Would be better if EOK support based on less mechanical criteria

16:05

Eesti 200 does not support finance minister's salary tax proposal

16:04

Team of researchers to teach Estonian language, culture to language models

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

03.09

Tallinn public transport network set for further updates this fall

02.09

Students from Nigeria and Pakistan most likely to miss out on Estonian visa

16:20

airBaltic to open five new connections from Tallinn next summer

03.09

Estonia to lower parental benefit ceiling and cap sickness benefits Updated

02.09

Long line forms at Tallinn Airport's security check Monday

09:33

Retirement age to grow by one month in 2027

28.08

PPA arrest two minors as suspects in Pärnu County murder

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo