Haki Gallery shows art collection found during roof renovation

Runnel’s Roofed Art Collection
Runnel’s Roofed Art Collection Source: Eesi Raa
On Friday, Haki Gallery in Tartu will open the exhibition 'Runnel's Roofed Art Collection' ('Runneli katusealune kunstikogu'), displaying an art collection found under a sheet metal roof and used as windbreakers.

The exhibition displays close to 20 partly or fully preserved pieces found in Tõnu and Stella Runnel's home in Supilinn. The works were created by second and third-year students at Tartu Art School in 1961.

The authors of the paintings have been identified as Malle Leis, Enno Ootsing, Helle Vahersalu, Tiiu Lubja, Luule Lehtsaar, and Agnessa Jänes. At the time, their instructor was Ilmar Malin, whose 100th birthday was celebrated in January.

The Haki Gallery program leader Raul Oreškin said the pieces have raised discussions about the practicalities of the artwork.

He has heard paintings have been used to cover holes in walls or darken sauna windows, small sculptures as door stops and bigger ones to limit the traffic on Tartu streets. Some students' work has even been turned into snow shovels or used to repair roofs.

"Therefore, in parallel with the exhibition, the idea arose to collect memories and stories to open up the topic of the reuse of art that was in the shadow," he said.

A web-based collection of stories, where you can share your memories and experiences of the practical use of art pieces or recycling is open until the end of July. For additional information visit the gallery's website.

The exhibition "Runnel's Roofed Art Collection" ("Runneli katusealune kunstikogu") will remain open in Tartu until July 27, 2024.

--

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Lotta Raidna

