Tuuli Roosma opens first solo art exhibition at Voronja Gallery

Tulli Roosma's new exhibition
Tulli Roosma's new exhibition "Menupaus" at the Voronja Gallery. Source: Eesi Raa
This Saturday (May 31) Tuuli Roosma, who is best known in Estonia as a T.V. presenter, is set to open her first solo art exhibition "Menupaus" at the Voronja Gallery in Varnja, near the shore of Lake Peipus.

"Menupaus" is the result of Roosma's conscious creative break from the world of television, during which she was able to focus on a long-felt desire to return to art. Although she began studying painting at a young age, the journey was left unfinished as Roosma felt at the time she had nothing important to say as an artist.

"Art is really important to me and gives me a huge amount of passion. I grew up in a family of artists – my grandfather was a well-known artist – Rudolf Sepp – and my mother studied ceramics because society at the time did not support women to become painters. I also grew up knowing that I would become an artist. That knowledge never went away, it just waited for the right time," said Roosma.

Over the past year, Roosma has been actively studying painting again at the Estonian Academy of Arts' (EKA) open academy, and has now taken the next step by opening her first solo show. She does not see "Menupaus" as a break from her career but the beginning of a new creative chapter in her life.

Gallerists Kaili Kask and Raul Oreškin said that Tuuli is like a neighbor to them. She spends her vacations in Varnja and is fully immersed in local life.

"But more importantly, Voronja has often been a place where artists are given the opportunity to take their first steps, whether that means their debut as a curator or an artist. We believe art is born from having the courage to start. Tuuli's return to painting is sincere and powerful, and we are delighted that this new journey will kick off at Voronja Gallery, on the shores of Lake Peipus."

"Menupaus" can be visited at the Voronja Gallery on May 31 as well as June 1, 7 and 8 from 12 p.m. and 6.p.m.

The Voronja Gallery has been operating since 2014 in a former fisherman's cottage in Varnja, near Lake Peipus and is well-known for its curated summer exhibitions.

Editor: Michael Cole, Kaspar Viilup

Tuuli Roosma opens first solo art exhibition at Voronja Gallery

