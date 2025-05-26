Estonian students open new sound art exhibition in Berlin

On Friday (May 23), students from the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) opened a new sound art exhibition "TRACKING _ wrrrrr, bzzzt, zzrrt " at the ((NYT)) Art Space in Berlin.

"TRACKING _ wrrrrr, bzzzt, zzrrt" features sound installations by artists Trevor Kinna, Liisi Kõuhkna, Olev Kuma, Anett Maiste, Villem Sarapuu, Nora Schmelter, Mats Johan Soosaar, Aidan Timmer, and Russell Gill.

The exhibition explores sound as a carrier of relation, a tool of interference, and a force of emancipation. Across textures of noise, silence, voice, and feedback, the works probe how sound both binds and unsettles across systems, bodies, and environments.

Here, sound is not simply transmitted – it is felt, fractured, layered. It resists linearity. It pulses with the messiness of contact. In these sonic encounters, listening becomes an active method of tracing presence, absence, and transformation. Rather than framing communication as seamless, the exhibition embraces its noise: the missed signals, delays, and ruptures that often reveal more than clarity ever could.

Contemporary dance group ADAM (Cecilia Xuetong Feng and Alexz Grieco) performed the piece "Windy Days" at the exhibition's opening.

The project was the result of a spring semester program dedicated to sound art at EKA's New Media Department in which the students studied unique sound recording techniques, sound installation, improvisation, sound composition, sound art theory and history.

---

