Wooden art installation moving from central Tartu to nearby Raadi Park

Created by Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) students and unveiled in Tartu's Ülejõe Park in summer 2023, the massive wooden art installation titled "Linnutee" is being relocated to the soon-to-be-completed park just outside town.

Estonia's second city features modern art and experimental architectural installations in a variety of public spaces.

"Linnutee" — which means Milky Way but literally translates as "Bird's Way" — was erected in Tartu on a temporary permit from heritage protection authorities. With that permit expiring this month, the installation must vacate its current location, as it obstructs the view from Raatuse tänav to the Old Town across the Emajõgi River.

"We've been collaborating with EKA students for five years now, and five works have been built," said Kristin Leis, the City of Tartu's landscape architect. "I'd say this is just one form a contemporary or installative work could take in an urban space. I think more room still exists, and it could be of a temporary nature, just like these works."

In recent years, various shelters have been built in Annelinn District in cooperation with EKA students, and further shelters are planned to be built this summer.

According to Leis, the idea behind adding such artistic and often temporary works to urban spaces is to experiment with how the introduction of new works or functions might affect an urban space and its people.

She believes the process has gone well so far, with people quickly embracing the new installations.

According to University of Tartu (TÜ) ornithologist Marko Mägi, the "Linnutee" project can be deemed a success, since birds have built their nests on and in the installation.

"I can't tell you yet whether it will be better or not, but I really commend this approach, where, when installing any kind of art somewhere, regardless of form, people also think about how the local nature might embrace it," Mägi said.

"In terms of birds — how they'll use it, and what they'll do there," he explained. "And of course, the pros and cons that come with it. One of the cons, for example, is that birds poop all over everything. But on the other hand, they come and sing, and bring a lot of people joy."

The "Linnutee" installation should be fully relocated to its new spot in Konnala Park, in Raadi's Sutemetsa community, by Midsummer.

"I've thought of it as an interesting bird dormitory," admitted Madis Soodla, head of the developer Piibeleht Arendus. "The apartments are all in a row up top here, it's made of wood, albeit on pillars, and it leads into the forest. I think it's perfect."

Soodla added that developers have left an old grove of trees untouched on site.

"A lot of new things will be added there, but why shouldn't it fit into the woods here, bringing people joy and providing a good home for the birds in the park?" he asked. "I think it should work."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!