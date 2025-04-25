X!

Wooden art installation moving from central Tartu to nearby Raadi Park

News
"Linnutee" ("Milky Way," but also literally "Bird's Way"), an art installation and living space for birds unveiled in Tartu's Ülejõe Park. July 2023. Source: Evelin Lumi
News

Created by Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) students and unveiled in Tartu's Ülejõe Park in summer 2023, the massive wooden art installation titled "Linnutee" is being relocated to the soon-to-be-completed park just outside town.

Estonia's second city features modern art and experimental architectural installations in a variety of public spaces.

"Linnutee" — which means Milky Way but literally translates as "Bird's Way" — was erected in Tartu on a temporary permit from heritage protection authorities. With that permit expiring this month, the installation must vacate its current location, as it obstructs the view from Raatuse tänav to the Old Town across the Emajõgi River.

"We've been collaborating with EKA students for five years now, and five works have been built," said Kristin Leis, the City of Tartu's landscape architect. "I'd say this is just one form a contemporary or installative work could take in an urban space. I think more room still exists, and it could be of a temporary nature, just like these works."

In recent years, various shelters have been built in Annelinn District in cooperation with EKA students, and further shelters are planned to be built this summer.

According to Leis, the idea behind adding such artistic and often temporary works to urban spaces is to experiment with how the introduction of new works or functions might affect an urban space and its people.

She believes the process has gone well so far, with people quickly embracing the new installations.

According to University of Tartu (TÜ) ornithologist Marko Mägi, the "Linnutee" project can be deemed a success, since birds have built their nests on and in the installation.

"I can't tell you yet whether it will be better or not, but I really commend this approach, where, when installing any kind of art somewhere, regardless of form, people also think about how the local nature might embrace it," Mägi said.

"In terms of birds — how they'll use it, and what they'll do there," he explained. "And of course, the pros and cons that come with it. One of the cons, for example, is that birds poop all over everything. But on the other hand, they come and sing, and bring a lot of people joy."

The "Linnutee" installation should be fully relocated to its new spot in Konnala Park, in Raadi's Sutemetsa community, by Midsummer.

"I've thought of it as an interesting bird dormitory," admitted Madis Soodla, head of the developer Piibeleht Arendus. "The apartments are all in a row up top here, it's made of wood, albeit on pillars, and it leads into the forest. I think it's perfect."

Soodla added that developers have left an old grove of trees untouched on site.

"A lot of new things will be added there, but why shouldn't it fit into the woods here, bringing people joy and providing a good home for the birds in the park?" he asked. "I think it should work."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:36

Police suspect Tallinn ice rink head of criminal offense

13:03

ERR live broadcasting Pope Francis' funeral

12:32

Six found guilty in football match-fixing ring

11:59

Estonia to start trialing smartphone 'pocket sirens' in summer

11:52

BC Kalev/Cramo through to Estonian basketball semifinals

11:31

Wooden art installation moving from central Tartu to nearby Raadi Park

10:51

PPA chief launches supervisory review of license plate recognition system

10:27

PM: Public sector pay rises should prioritize education, culture and internal security

10:27

Ban on flavored heated tobacco products in Estonia does not cover vaping

09:52

Elering to use Kiisa plant to bring down frequency reserve cost

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

22.04

Estonia testing all 120 emergency sirens nationwide for first time ever

24.04

Video: Suitcase at Tallinn Airport bursts into flames after battery explosion

24.04

President sends church foreign influence law back to Riigikogu Updated

23.04

Estonia's population declines for first time in 9 years

24.04

Estonian businessman agrees to 29 days in prison in drunk driving plea deal

24.04

Estonia has no direct obligation to build four-lane highways

23.04

Estonian Defense Forces to build new base in Narva

24.04

Thousands of additional seats coming to Tallinn-Tartu trains and buses

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo