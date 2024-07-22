Gallery: EKA students open new staircase in Tartu's Annelinn

First-year Estonian Academy of Art students opened this year's project in Tartu's Annelinn last week, a wooden staircase on Kaunase puiestee.

The form has been inspired by the district's layout, as the apartment buildings in Annelinn are arranged in a precise but sometimes peculiar geometry.

"Unexpectedly, openings can be found between the buildings, allowing passage from one space to another: from private to public or vice versa. This opening is characterized by the triangular shape of the shelter. The A-shaped steps are perfect for enjoying the sun, while the V-shaped supporting structure underneath provides shade. The final A is formed by the resident of Annelinn who finds a seat, seeks shade, or crawls under the pavilion, bringing AVA to life," the organizers said.

Heidi Jagus, who designed AVA, said the structure highlights both the good and bad parts of the area. It was influenced by the needs to local residents who said they needed more resting places.

The pavilion was built using thermally treated wood scraps and steel remnants from local demolition works.

Every year the first-year architecture students design and build a structure to be used in public space as part of their course.

In the context of Tartu 2024, these include "Kino", "Linnutee" and "Nurk".

