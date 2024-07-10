Architecture students to create staircase in Tartu's Annelinn

News
News

Estonian Academy of Arts first-year architecture students will build their starting project in Tartu's Annelinn district this year. A wooden staircase will be built on Kaunase puiestee to help residents better use the public space.

Every year, students are given an installation to design and construction as part of their first-year studies. It also helps them learn to problem solve and work together.

Elina Liiva, supervisor, architect and EKA doctoral student, believes the project is an important exercise for helping students understand public space.

"The students' task was to come up with a concept that would fit into the Annelinn residential area. As it is a small-scale design, the young people were able to approach the project creatively. At the same time, they now have to finish the shelter themselves. This is their first experience of turning an idea on paper into a tangible building," she said.

All students put forward ideas. "Ava" was chosen by students, city authorities and local residents.

The winning idea was proposed by Heidi Jagus who said it was inspired by Annelinn's buildings.

"The apartment buildings, built side by side, form very interesting shapes. To get to your destination faster, you often have to squeeze through the buildings using shortcuts. Talking to the locals, it became clear that there was a lack of benches here. "Ava" is a fun reference to the daily movement of the people of Annelinn, offering children and adults alike a chance to take a break and enjoy the time," Jagus described the functions of her winning design.

She said the students are excited about their first real construction project.

"The project is so far the most genuine introduction to our future working field. The projects of previous years have proved popular with the people of Tallinn and Tartu. The aim of our course is also to give the people of Tartu something they can use in their everyday lives," Jagus said.

Deputy Mayor Elo Kiivet said the city values collaboration with the students who are trying to actively use the city space.

"Locals will enjoy a different view and activities in a familiar place, while visitors will enjoy a more diverse and varied environment. A more exciting outdoor space invites people to spend more time outdoors and provides meeting places," Kiivet said.

The project is supervised by Elina Liiva, Helena Rummo, Margus Tammik, Andres Lehtla and Ragnar Kekkonen.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:31

Court upholds judge bribery acquittal, state liable for damages

15:57

Architecture students to create staircase in Tartu's Annelinn

15:12

Eesti Energia green hybrid bonds raise €400 million on London Stock Exchange

14:28

Alexela most profitable fuel retailer in 2023

14:20

Political parties spend up to a million euros on European election campaigns Updated

13:50

Jacob Collier and Take 6 to perform with Tartu 2024 Symphony Orchestra

13:14

Court: Stripping Russian citizens of weapons permits not counter to Constitution

13:00

Tallinn to rename Moskva puiestee this year

12:25

First kilos of forest mushrooms already on sale

12:23

Gallery: Tartu artists' exhibition opens at Kadriorg

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Inflation in Estonia likely to rally from the autumn

08.07

Several countries interested in renting Estonia's empty prison space

09.07

Estonian slackliner attempts to set new world record in Italy

10.06

Watch: Euro 2024 semi-finals live on ETV

07:42

New alcohol limit, parking rules now in force on e-scooter riders

09.07

Tallinn Zoo's Pootsman the Siberian tiger dies

08.07

New bikesharing service launches in Tallinn in August

09.07

Over 500 drivers fined during first week of Reidi tee speed cameras

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo