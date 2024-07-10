Architecture students to create staircase in Tartu's Annelinn

Estonian Academy of Arts first-year architecture students will build their starting project in Tartu's Annelinn district this year. A wooden staircase will be built on Kaunase puiestee to help residents better use the public space.

Every year, students are given an installation to design and construction as part of their first-year studies. It also helps them learn to problem solve and work together.

Elina Liiva, supervisor, architect and EKA doctoral student, believes the project is an important exercise for helping students understand public space.

"The students' task was to come up with a concept that would fit into the Annelinn residential area. As it is a small-scale design, the young people were able to approach the project creatively. At the same time, they now have to finish the shelter themselves. This is their first experience of turning an idea on paper into a tangible building," she said.

All students put forward ideas. "Ava" was chosen by students, city authorities and local residents.

The winning idea was proposed by Heidi Jagus who said it was inspired by Annelinn's buildings.

"The apartment buildings, built side by side, form very interesting shapes. To get to your destination faster, you often have to squeeze through the buildings using shortcuts. Talking to the locals, it became clear that there was a lack of benches here. "Ava" is a fun reference to the daily movement of the people of Annelinn, offering children and adults alike a chance to take a break and enjoy the time," Jagus described the functions of her winning design.

She said the students are excited about their first real construction project.

"The project is so far the most genuine introduction to our future working field. The projects of previous years have proved popular with the people of Tallinn and Tartu. The aim of our course is also to give the people of Tartu something they can use in their everyday lives," Jagus said.

Deputy Mayor Elo Kiivet said the city values collaboration with the students who are trying to actively use the city space.

"Locals will enjoy a different view and activities in a familiar place, while visitors will enjoy a more diverse and varied environment. A more exciting outdoor space invites people to spend more time outdoors and provides meeting places," Kiivet said.

The project is supervised by Elina Liiva, Helena Rummo, Margus Tammik, Andres Lehtla and Ragnar Kekkonen.

