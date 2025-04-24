X!

Gallery: Winners revealed at EKA high school student art show opening

Winners in EKA's high school art competition. April 22, 2025.
The winners of the "Useful Art?! Humanity and Work" high school art competition, organized by the Estonian Academy of Arts' (EKA) Faculty of Fine Arts, were announced at the exhibition opening in Tallinn on Tuesday.

This year's competition theme was "Humanity and Work," with submissions accepted in any medium, both from individual artists and groups.

A total of 77 entries were submitted, with four earning top prizes and 11 receiving special awards.

Tying for the grand prize were "Passion" by Ashton Laid (Tallinn Art High School) and "Do the Work, Draw and Toil, Then You Won't Even Need a Photo" by Mirjam Märtin (Hugo Treffner High School).

Second place in the competition went to "Angst" by Säde Noormets (Gustav Adolf High School), and third place to "We Believe in Economic Growth" by Mari Kaubi (Tallinn Pelgulinn State High School).

The grand prize was awarded €1,000, while the second-place winner was awarded €200 and a spot in an EKA Pre-Academy course, and third place €100 and a spot in an EKA pre-academy course.

Several special awards were also given to outstanding works in various categories.

Special Irony Award — "Job Shadow" by Franka Varm (Tallinn Art High School)

Special Award for Best Portrayal of Frustration — "0101001" by Dina Andrea Askenberg (Tallinn Art High School)

Special Collage Award — ".." by Emma Gogoleva (Tartu Waldorf High School)

Special Painting Award — "Endless Routine" by Grete Rüüt (Tallinn Old Town Adult High School)

Special Historical Painting Award — "Work Through Time" by Laura-Liis Luige (Tartu Kristjan Jaak Peterson High School)

Special Anatomy Award — "The Beauty of Work" by Piibe Jagomägi (Miina Härma High School)

Special Figurative Sculpture Award — "Ceramic Doll" by Anna Greta Gröön (Paide Adult High School)

Special Politics Award — "Sound Money, Sound Mind" by Athena Marta Victoria Kooser (Tallinn High School No. 32)

Special Topicality Award — "Diversity of Content Creators" by Jelizaveta Zarkova (Jõhvi High School)

Special Aesthetic Critique Award — "Who's Going to Clean Up After You?" by Tuule Mai Metsoja (Hugo Treffner High School)

Invisible Work Award — "The Decadence of Proletarian Aesthetics" by Aat Villmann (Old Town Educational College)

This marks the fifth year EKA's Faculty of Fine Arts has invited high school students and seniors to take part in the "Useful Art?!" competition, aimed at creative and engaged high schoolers interested in contemporary art and eager to contribute their ideas to its future.

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

About us

