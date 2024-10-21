Gallery: New exhibition marks history of figure study at Estonian arts academy

A new exhibition that opened at EKA Gallery on Friday celebrates and explores 110 years of figure study at the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA).

The EKA Museum's "Clothed and Nude: 110 Years of Figure Study at the Estonian Academy of Arts" showcases a selection of works from EKA's archives that had been created right in the arts university's own studios.

Additional work was also sourced from the Art Museum of Estonia as well as private collections to represent the school's early decades.

The exhibition is accompanied by a catalogue of the same name, which includes reproductions of all of the works included in the exhibition in large format, a historical overview as well as interviews with various drawing professors.

"Clothed and Nude: 110 Years of Figure Study at the Estonian Academy of Arts" will remain open at EKA Gallery through Friday, November 29.

