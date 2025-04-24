X!

Gallery: Hilkka Hiiop inaugurated as rector of EKA

Priit Mürk/ERR
Hilkka Hiiop was inaugurated as new rector of the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) on Wednesday, in a ceremony attended by President Alar Karis.

Hiiop's term officially began on April 4, after being elected rector at the end of January, with 52 out of the 85-member electoral body voting for her.

Hiiop's term is for five years, and she replaces Mart Kalm, whose term had ended.

Hiiop had been the dean of EKA's Faculty of Art and Culture, who submitted her rector candidacy, since 2021 and is a professor in the academy's Department of Heritage and Conservation. Members of the EKA council.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Andrew Whyte

