Gallery: Estonian designers exhibit in Milan

Tactile Baltics exhibition opening at the Milan Design Week 2025.
Estonian fashion designers joined their Latvian and Lithuanian colleagues in opening an exhibition which forms part of Milan Design Week.

The Tactile Baltics exhibition officially opened on Monday, and brings together the works of 21 designers from all three Baltic states, under the Milan Design Week umbrella.

Organizers say this edition of Tactile Baltics highlights the dialogue between traditional materials and techniques and new, innovative solutions and technologies.
A key unifying element is material research and circular design, emphasizing both environmental and user-friendliness.

Estonian designer Heiter X said: "At a time when much of the world focuses on speed, I am more interested in slowness: Objects which carry presence and which let the materials speak. My works are created from natural materials such as raw clay, cork and soot."

A Heiter X food design creation from 2024. Source: Alana Proosa

Milan Design Week has been a significant compass for Heiter X, he said, ever since he studied food design in the northern Italian fashion and design mecca.

Other Estonian designers taking part are: Annike Laigo, Kertu Liisa Lepik (specialty studio project from the Estonian Art Academy (EKA) product design department), Maarja Mäemets, Myceen, Standard, Teresa RA (also a special project from EKA, this time its product design and ceramics department).

The exhibition in Milan runs to Sunday.

The Milan Design Week social media page is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kaspar Viilup

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Gallery: Estonian designers exhibit in Milan

