New exhibition exploring internet culture opens in Tallinn

Anu Jakobson’s solo exhibition “Finite_Jest.psd” at the EKA Billboard Gallery.
Artist Anu Jakobson's new solo exhibition "Finite_Jest.psd" has opened at the Estonian Academy or Arts (EKA) Billboard Gallery. Jakobson's paintings explore internet culture by using symbols and images that are widely spread online.

Much like ancient civilizations used hieroglyphics and stone carvings for representation to encode power, myth, and collective identity, Jakobson's work similarly engages with contemporary symbols.

The cloudiness achieved with an airbrush emphasizes the virtual, while the painting itself resembles a file of poor quality. By translating these fleeting digital symbols into the physical permanence of a painting, the work reflects a return to classical representation. It suggests that, in the age of excessive information, our need to document and decode reality mirrors the visual storytelling of past civilizations.

Curated by Kaisa Maasik, the exhibition is open 24 hours a day until May 25.

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Michael Cole

