Gallery: New Tallinn show debuts Maarit Murka's graphic art, linocuts

Maarit Murka's
Best known for her oversized photorealistic paintings, Maarit Murka switches gears in her latest exhibition at Tallinn's ArtDepoo Gallery. "Mullindad," a collection of graphic art and linocuts, focuses on the present moment and senses the currents moving through the air and society.

"Mullindad" marks Murka's debut in both media. All of the works on display were created on-site in the gallery space, which, according to the artist, had a significant impact on both the creative process and the final result.

In a world that seems open and full of possibilities, there is still a growing sense of skepticism, distrust, and suffocating isolation. Collective detachment and encapsulation have done their work, the artist says — now only enjoyment or destruction remains.

Just as in the "angry 90s" when boundaries didn't matter, the bubbles, she added, are waiting for the calm before the storm.

"I myself am an artist of the 2000s, meaning I launched my career in 2001," Murka said, speaking to ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"People always try to define the themes and symbols of an era in hindsight, but it seems to me that time is moving so fast now that we can't wait decades anymore to start analyzing things," she continued. "At least for me personally, I need to analyze what's going on now — what I'm in the middle of, what landscape I'm moving through. And for me, this bubble symbol feels like the most accurate symbol for capturing this era.

"Mullindad" will remain open at the ArtDepoo Gallery through Wednesday, April 30.

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

