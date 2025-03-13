X!

Gallery: New KUMU exhibition features previously unseen works by Hiiumaa's Mei sisters

"The Mei Sisters: Avant-Garde and the Everyday Life." Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
A new exhibition at the KUMU Art Museum in Tallinn features drawings, watercolors, miniature sculptures, collages and objects created by three sisters from the island of Hiiumaa. Several works in "The Mei Sisters: Avant-Garde and the Everyday Life," are on display to the public for the first time.

The three sisters Kristine (1895–1969), Lydia (1896–1965) and Natalie (1900–1975) Mei, who were daughters of a mariner from the island of Hiiumaa, entered the Estonian art life in the second half of the 1910s.

In their works, were themes and viewpoints considered unusual for female creators, rising into the ranks of the classic masters of Estonian modernism by using marginal and less appreciated techniques.

"The KUMU exhibition presents a cross-section of the sisters' works through the decades, including some very avant-garde works, the likes of which are hard to find in Estonian art," said the exhibition's curator Kai Stahl.

The exhibition includes many works that have never been shown before. "You will find big surprises –  footballers, political caricatures, avant-garde works made under pseudonyms. So it's good to focus on all kinds of details and the more you look at all these works, the more they open up," Stahl added.

"The Mei Sisters: Avant-Garde and the Everyday Life" is on display at KUMU until August 31.

More information is available here.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

