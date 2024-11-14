Gallery: New KUMU exhibition shows sketches of war-torn Tartu

On Thursday, November 14, a new exhibition of Tartu-themed works by artist Hilda Kamdron (1900–1972) opened at KUMU in Tallinn. "Vanishing of a City: Hilda Kamdron's Drawings as a Trauma Narrative," features a series of Kamdron's black-and-white drawings and will be presented at the museum in two phases.

Until January 12, visitors can view her works from the World War II period, capturing, with terrible accuracy, scenes of war-torn Tartu. From January 21 onward, the exhibition will shift to Kamdron's 1960s drawings, in which she turns a critical and sad eye on the construction of Annelinn, Tartu's new modernist housing estate.

This is the first time that Hilda Kamdron's art has been shown in Tallinn. The works on display come from the Tartu City Museum's collection. The exhibition is accompanied by an extensive catalogue featuring contributions from Enn Lillemets, who has explored her work and brought it to public attention, as well as from Andres Kurg, Linda Kaljundi and Eero Epner.

According to a KUMU press release, the exhibition of works by a lesser-known woman artist broadens the range of themes and artists in the permanent exhibition of Estonian Soviet-era art "Conflicts and Adaptations." Kamdron's poignant drawings evoke the profound sadness and disorientation experienced by a person facing the devastation of war and the relentless advance of modernization.

More information is available here.

---

