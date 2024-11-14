X!

Gallery: New KUMU exhibition shows sketches of war-torn Tartu

News
Drawings by Hilda Kamdron are now on display at the Kumu Art Museum.
Drawings by Hilda Kamdron are now on display at the Kumu Art Museum. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

On Thursday, November 14, a new exhibition of Tartu-themed works by artist Hilda Kamdron (1900–1972) opened at KUMU in Tallinn. "Vanishing of a City: Hilda Kamdron's Drawings as a Trauma Narrative," features a series of Kamdron's black-and-white drawings and will be presented at the museum in two phases.

Until January 12, visitors can view her works from the World War II period, capturing, with terrible accuracy, scenes of war-torn Tartu. From January 21 onward, the exhibition will shift to Kamdron's 1960s drawings, in which she turns a critical and sad eye on the construction of Annelinn, Tartu's new modernist housing estate.

This is the first time that Hilda Kamdron's art has been shown in Tallinn. The works on display come from the Tartu City Museum's collection. The exhibition is accompanied by an extensive catalogue featuring contributions from Enn Lillemets, who has explored her work and brought it to public attention, as well as from Andres Kurg, Linda Kaljundi and Eero Epner.

According to a KUMU press release, the exhibition of works by a lesser-known woman artist broadens the range of themes and artists in the permanent exhibition of Estonian Soviet-era art "Conflicts and Adaptations." Kamdron's poignant drawings evoke the profound sadness and disorientation experienced by a person facing the devastation of war and the relentless advance of modernization.

More information is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Test drilling at Aru-Lõuna quarry reveals less phosphorite than expected

19:51

Watch Live: Estonia v Azerbaijan in UEFA Nations League on Saturday

19:40

Tallinn ice rinks open this weekend as winter skating season gets underway

19:31

Latvian state-owned airline airBaltic turns a profit in third quarter

19:11

Gallery: New KUMU exhibition shows sketches of war-torn Tartu

19:02

Upgrade planned for central Tallinn's Lauteri tänav

18:43

Estonians among those directing show at Saturday's Junior Eurovision

18:10

Tallinn Airport to increase passenger fees

17:39

Professor: Thrifted clothes should definitely be washed before wearing

17:10

Estonian justice minister on Gaetz: Constitutions guard against worst foolishness

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

13.11

Tallinn Christmas market's early start date due to Scandinavian tourists

13.11

Watch again: EDF blows up viaduct on Tallinn-Pärnu highway Updated

10:59

EU-funded study to assess Russian-language state communication in Estonia

13.11

Ukrainian State Film Agency requests removal of Russian director's movie from PÖFF schedule

13.11

Rap star Tommy Cash: I would be Estonia's best representative at Eurovision

13.11

Estonia boosts €12 million drone wall to counter eastern border threats

09:49

New Latvian industrial park to boost Estonia's economy, create jobs

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo