'The Life and Death of Mr. N: Bourgeois Spaces' opens at KUMU

News
The Life and Death of Mr. N: Bourgeois Spaces.
A new exhibition at KUMU Art Museum by Urmas Lüüs explores the birth of the bourgeoisie in Estonia through the fictional character Mr. N.

This exhibition includes numerous objects and works of art from various museum collections to simulate historical authenticity and to create new labyrinths of ideas.

"There is also a certain disquiet to Lüüs's exhibitions: underneath the apparent sense of security, there is a palpable and disgusting danger and decay. Lüüs builds worlds and immediately tears them down," the gallery wrote.

The exhibition includes works by Eduard Wiiralt, Johannes Mülber, Oskar Kallis, August Weizenberg, Erna Kreischmann, Hando Mugasto, Endel Kõks, Amandus Adamson and many other artists from the collections of the Art Museum of Estonia and other Estonian museums.

The historical furniture and items on display come from the collections of the Art Museum of Estonia and private collections.

The Life and Death of Mr. N: Bourgeois Spaces is on display until February 2024.

Editor: Helen Wright

