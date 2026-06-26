X!

Gallery: Estonian designer turns museum space into immersive 'LIVING/ROOM'

News
Conceptual designer Marit Ilison's
Open gallery
12 photos
News

An immersive new installation at the Estonian Museum of Applied Art and Design (ETDM) maps conceptual designer Marit Ilison's shift from fashion to interiors and beyond.

The exhibition, "LIVING/ROOM," presents highlights from the past decade of Ilison's work, during which the internationally acclaimed fashion designer has increasingly turned her attention toward interior design solutions, product development and creative direction.

The installation brings together both contemporary works and historical objects, many reinterpreted or developed especially for the show and each carrying its own backstory.

Ilison's expansion beyond clothing has proven a natural continuation of her creative journey, with garments acting as a "first space" around the wearer's body and interior design becoming a broader extension of that relationship.

The designer said her practice centers on designing ideal environments for any object, describing it as a way of training both the eye and mind to find beauty even in unexpected places.

"My inner compass is constantly guiding me toward creating beauty, harmony and good feelings," she added.

Interdisciplinary portfolio

Marit Ilison is an award-winning interdisciplinary artist and designer whose primary focus is the relationship between the body and space.

Her work spans fashion collections, site-specific installations, costumes, music and set design, among other fields, and since 2013 she has co-run Marit Ilison Creative Atelier with her brother, Peeter Ilison.

"LIVING/ROOM" will remain open at the Estonian Museum of Applied Art and Design through September 27.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

Related

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:45

Estonian MoD official: Ukraine's long‑range strikes force hard choices for Russia

16:03

Dozens of churches in Estonia need new roofs, but state support covers only a few

15:19

Justice chancellor urges better prison suicide prevention after inmate deaths

14:53

Gallery: Estonian designer turns museum space into immersive 'LIVING/ROOM'

14:31

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: What is Europe's grand strategy at the end of Pax Americana?

14:20

Estonian in Paris says heat wave has pushed France into crisis

13:38

Tartu city bus, bikeshare fares go up July 1

13:04

27 authors earn this year's top lending payout

12:26

Rare Estonian-made gramophones on display at Järva County museum

11:55

Many Estonian schools struggle to organize swimming lessons

be prepared!

Most Read articles

22.06

Police to relax speed camera fine threshold

25.06

Estonia's top court limits claims for child support overpayments

25.06

Ministry wants better rules for short‑term apartment rentals

25.06

Lost ID cards become invalid after handing them to the police

09:13

Estonians registering SUVs as motorhomes to access lower vehicle registration fee

25.06

Soloist: National opera keeping Estonian singers abroad from performing at home

24.06

Tourists fill Tallinn's Old Town as locals head out of city for midsummer

09:56

Hogweed remains most problematic in Tallinn

30.05

ERR to carry FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live

25.06

Estonian basketball star Henri Veesaar drafted by NBA's Atlanta Hawks

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo