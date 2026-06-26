Gallery: Estonian designer turns museum space into immersive 'LIVING/ROOM'

An immersive new installation at the Estonian Museum of Applied Art and Design (ETDM) maps conceptual designer Marit Ilison's shift from fashion to interiors and beyond.

The exhibition, "LIVING/ROOM," presents highlights from the past decade of Ilison's work, during which the internationally acclaimed fashion designer has increasingly turned her attention toward interior design solutions, product development and creative direction.

The installation brings together both contemporary works and historical objects, many reinterpreted or developed especially for the show and each carrying its own backstory.

Ilison's expansion beyond clothing has proven a natural continuation of her creative journey, with garments acting as a "first space" around the wearer's body and interior design becoming a broader extension of that relationship.

The designer said her practice centers on designing ideal environments for any object, describing it as a way of training both the eye and mind to find beauty even in unexpected places.

"My inner compass is constantly guiding me toward creating beauty, harmony and good feelings," she added.

Interdisciplinary portfolio

Marit Ilison is an award-winning interdisciplinary artist and designer whose primary focus is the relationship between the body and space.

Her work spans fashion collections, site-specific installations, costumes, music and set design, among other fields, and since 2013 she has co-run Marit Ilison Creative Atelier with her brother, Peeter Ilison.

"LIVING/ROOM" will remain open at the Estonian Museum of Applied Art and Design through September 27.

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