Gallery: Mexican Day of the Dead altar opens at Kumu Art Gallery

Altar of Day of the Dead in Kumu.
Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
A traditional Mexican Day of the Dead (Día de Muertos) altar is open at Kumu Art Gallery in Tallinn until Monday, November 3.

The altar is a collaboration between Kumu Art Museum, the Embassy of Mexico, and Mexican artists based in Estonia and marks the end of the "History and Mystery: Latin American Art and Europe" exhibition.

The Day of the Dead is holiday traditionally celebrated on November 1-2 and is recognized as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

The altar is a central part of the celebration with offerings to welcome and honor the spirits of departed loved ones.

Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Each element of the altar serves a specific purpose in making the journey between the world of the dead and the living easier for the spirits of the ancestors.

Traditionally, altars have up to seven levels, representing the multiple stages that a person who passed away must cross over to rest in peace.

Kumu's altar is dedicated to Diego Rivera and Leonora Carrington, as many of their artworks are currently on display at Kumu Art Museum. It also honors artist Frida Kahlo and her prominent artistic legacy, as well as the reciprocal influences on the explored subject matters of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera.

On November 2, short introductions to the altar in English and Estonian will take place between noon and 5 p.m. every hour on the hour.

The exhibition "History and Mystery: Latin American Art and Europe" is the first time that Latin American art has been exhibited on such a large scale in Estonia. It features work from Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay and Venezuela.

"Altar of Day of the Dead in Kumu" is on display until November 3.

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Helen Wright

