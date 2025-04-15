X!

Photos: New Tartu exhibition explores care and abandonment through runo song

News
The new exhibition by Marion Slegall and Rebeca Žukovitš at Tartu's Jakobi Gallery.
The new exhibition by Marion Slegall and Rebeca Žukovitš at Tartu's Jakobi Gallery. Source: Kertu Rannula
News

A new exhibition created by audiovisual artist Rebeca Žukovitš and folk musician and singer Marin Selgall has opened at Tartu's Jakobi Gallery. "Blood rolls like the sea, grace smells like the gray moon" explores themes of care and abandonment through the medium of traditional runo song ("regiilaul"). The exhibition will be open until April 19.

The exhibition creates a dialogue between runo song and Christian traditions, inviting guests to reflect on how the values of a community that favored sons in its runo songs from 1,000 to 2,000 years ago are reflected in today's society.

The exhibition is also the subject of Rebeca Žukovitš' thesis in audiovisual creation at the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater (EAMT). It takes place as part of EAMT's Commute7 festival of sound, visual arts and music technology as its first satellite exhibition in Tartu.

The exhibition will be accompanied by a public programmed, including a workshop on Wednesday, Aril 16 from 7 p.m., during which the themes of mother and daughter and being a woman in general, will be explored along with special guest Anna Hints.

On Saturday, April 19, there will be a talk from artist Annika Kupits, who has been researching runo songs in depth.

The exhibition will remain open until April 19, with guided tours by artist Rebeca Žukovitš and musician Marion Selgall on April 15 and 17.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Karis: We need to increase our defense capabilities so no one tries to test us

19:41

Michal: Door remains open for Isamaa to join government Updated

19:40

PJ Harvey poetry and discussion evening in Tartu no longer going ahead

19:29

Finding tenants for office space in older buildings getting harder

19:10

Photos: New Tartu exhibition explores care and abandonment through runo song

18:33

Draft bill to shift start of Estonian school day to 9 a.m.

17:56

Estonian-language transition fuels drop in Russian school applications

17:25

Estonian court sentences woman to 16 months in prison for violating sanctions

16:56

Overuse of headphones endangering young people's hearing in Estonia

16:25

Tallinn approves guidelines for private school funding

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

14.04

Reopening of tram connection to Tallinn Airport delayed to next June

14.04

Tallinn cancels hundreds of drawn-out planning processes

08:03

New stage of data exchange between Estonia and Finland to start with deaths

14.04

Why is Estonia's public space saturated with prohibitive signs?

14:29

Estonian police: 15 victims identified in rape case linked to Tallinn man

12:59

Kaja Kallas warns EU candidate countries against attending May 9 in Moscow

14.04

ISS: Russia targeting young people as older supporters decline Updated

14.04

Estonia drafting deradicalization action plan

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo