Photos: New Tartu exhibition explores care and abandonment through runo song

A new exhibition created by audiovisual artist Rebeca Žukovitš and folk musician and singer Marin Selgall has opened at Tartu's Jakobi Gallery. "Blood rolls like the sea, grace smells like the gray moon" explores themes of care and abandonment through the medium of traditional runo song ("regiilaul"). The exhibition will be open until April 19.

The exhibition creates a dialogue between runo song and Christian traditions, inviting guests to reflect on how the values of a community that favored sons in its runo songs from 1,000 to 2,000 years ago are reflected in today's society.

The exhibition is also the subject of Rebeca Žukovitš' thesis in audiovisual creation at the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater (EAMT). It takes place as part of EAMT's Commute7 festival of sound, visual arts and music technology as its first satellite exhibition in Tartu.

The exhibition will be accompanied by a public programmed, including a workshop on Wednesday, Aril 16 from 7 p.m., during which the themes of mother and daughter and being a woman in general, will be explored along with special guest Anna Hints.

On Saturday, April 19, there will be a talk from artist Annika Kupits, who has been researching runo songs in depth.

The exhibition will remain open until April 19, with guided tours by artist Rebeca Žukovitš and musician Marion Selgall on April 15 and 17.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!