Gallery: Peeter Laurits' one-room show 'Garden Bed of Eden' opens in Tallinn

A new one-room exhibition has opened at Haus Gallery in Tallinn, where artist and photographer Peeter Laurits has showcased the concept of his latest surge of creativity. "Garden Bed of Eden" features four works whose ideas and visuals envelop the viewer in a space in which they can contemplate life and oneself.

"Garden Bed of Eden" is doubling as a teaser for Laurits' bigger exhibition, which will open at Haus Gallery this winter.

"My art beats on the border between the visible and the invisible, the explainable and the unexplainable," he said, describing his latest show.

"I use photography to give a face to imagination and thought," the artist explained. "I try to make other forms of life and ways of being graspable. To feel the beating, to see in dreams, to touch with the body, to smell, caress, taste, to exchange light, to experience the holistic university of biodiversity. To turn your eyes and mind toward the world of other life forms, and learn to imagine them from within. In the 1990s, I actually moved out into the forest to become part of that biodiversity."

Laurits added that his interests revolve around primal nature and posthumanism.

"In the Anthropocene, we're radically rethinking our way of life, acquiring new habits, dreams and beliefs," he said. "We're seeking a new contract with all living things."

The exhibition "Garden Bed of Eden" will remain open at Haus Gallery through Sunday, June 22.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!