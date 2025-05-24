X!

Gallery: Peeter Laurits' one-room show 'Garden Bed of Eden' opens in Tallinn

News
Peeter Laurits' one-room exhibition
Open gallery
6 photos
News

A new one-room exhibition has opened at Haus Gallery in Tallinn, where artist and photographer Peeter Laurits has showcased the concept of his latest surge of creativity. "Garden Bed of Eden" features four works whose ideas and visuals envelop the viewer in a space in which they can contemplate life and oneself.

"Garden Bed of Eden" is doubling as a teaser for Laurits' bigger exhibition, which will open at Haus Gallery this winter.

"My art beats on the border between the visible and the invisible, the explainable and the unexplainable," he said, describing his latest show.

"I use photography to give a face to imagination and thought," the artist explained. "I try to make other forms of life and ways of being graspable. To feel the beating, to see in dreams, to touch with the body, to smell, caress, taste, to exchange light, to experience the holistic university of biodiversity. To turn your eyes and mind toward the world of other life forms, and learn to imagine them from within. In the 1990s, I actually moved out into the forest to become part of that biodiversity."

Laurits added that his interests revolve around primal nature and posthumanism.

"In the Anthropocene, we're radically rethinking our way of life, acquiring new habits, dreams and beliefs," he said. "We're seeking a new contract with all living things."

The exhibition "Garden Bed of Eden" will remain open at Haus Gallery through Sunday, June 22.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:31

Tough market as rural homes in Southern Estonia still struggle to sell

11:27

Twelve firms express interest in Estonian defense industry park

10:24

Under amended law, apartment associations must get basements shelter-ready

09:28

Baltics call for NATO members to spend 5% of GDP on defense

09:01

Gallery: Peeter Laurits' one-room show 'Garden Bed of Eden' opens in Tallinn

08:22

Gallery: Government goes back to high school during Narva visit Updated

07:55

Gotland sheep drafted in to help maintain Tartu green zone

23.05

Estonia not following Finland's lead in classification of platform workers

23.05

Estonian artist's new Tartu exhibition explores childlike openness and curiosity

23.05

Beloved Tartu cat Johannes Gutenberg recovering well after suspected traffic accident

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.05

Estonia not following Finland's lead in classification of platform workers

22.05

Estonian startup entrepreneurs launch major new Tallinn tech hub

22.05

Wise co-founder: Not investing in Estonia means quitting

20.05

Estonian student becomes first foreigner to win South Korean beauty pageant prize

23.05

Beloved Tartu cat Johannes Gutenberg recovering well after suspected traffic accident

22.05

Estonia's youth unemployment doubles in less than a decade

23.05

USA approves sale of Javelin missiles to Estonia Updated

23.05

Estonia joins 9-country call to EU to ease expulsions of foreign criminals

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo