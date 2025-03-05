X!

Gallery: Estonian artist Mall Nukke opens new exhibition in Tallinn

Estonian artist Mall Nukke's at the opening of her new exhibition in Tallinn.
Estonian artist Mall Nukke's at the opening of her new exhibition in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonian artist Mall Nukke's new exhibition "Time of Illusions" ("Illusioonide aeg") featuring 22 newly-created works is now open at Tallinn's Allee Gallery.

According to Nukke, the works in the exhibition were the result of two-and-a-half months of intensive work, during which she painted for three to six hours a day, seven days a week.

At one point, after an intense period of work, Nukke had the feeling that she no longer loved painting. Now, however, she has realized she cannot be without it, and already has new ideas for future works in mind.

"Time itself inspired me to create illusions, it's the milky foam on top of the milk, so you can't see underneath and what's boiling and bubbling under there. It's an extremely inspiring time right now, and that's how all these paintings came about," said Nukke.

Mall Nukke emerged on the Estonian art scene in the early 1990s, with work seen as commentary of nascent mass culture and consumer society in newly independent Estonia. Her early collages combined various cultural references and created new media characters based on real entertainers and public figures. Since the 2000s,  Nukke has concentrated on creating photo-manipulations and mixed media paintings inspired by Eastern Orthodox icon art.

With "Time of Illusions," Nukke presents 22 of her latest works created especially for this exhibition between 2024 and 2025, using her own unmistakable technique.The exhibition is curated by Harry Liivrand.

---

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

