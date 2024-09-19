Photos: Estonian, Finnish painters' works on display at Kadrioru Gallery

This Wednesday saw the opening at Tallinn's Kadrioru Gallery of an exhibition showcasing the works of Estonian and Finnish painters, titled "Personal View."

To date, FINEST, a collaborative project between the Estonian Painters Association (EML) and the Helsinki Artists' Association (HAA) launched in 2021, has brought a total of eight curated exhibitions to the public in Tallinn, Pärnu and Helsinki.

The latest of these, "Personal View" at Kadrioru Gallery, "offers an intimate exploration of [the artists'] individual thoughts, philosophies and artistic visions – reflecting their deepest vocations and creative content," according to a press release.

This exhibition features works by Estonia's Jaan Elken, Vilen Künnapu, Tiiu Rebane and Mall Nukke from Estonia and Finland's Satu Kalliokuusi, Kirsi-Marja Moberg and Mika Vesalahti.

"Personal View" will remain open at Kadrioru Gallery through Saturday, November 16.

