Gallery: Technology-driven art exhibition Enter Woodland Spirits opens in Tartu

Last Friday (June 28), the international technology-driven art exhibition "Enter Woodland Spirits" opened in Tartu. The exhibition aims to revive ancient folk wisdom and make nature more tangible.

"Many people today have become more like Sunday tourists in the forest, and technology has become their everyday partner. With this exhibition, we want to bring people, technology and nature closer together," said Henri Hütt, one of the exhibition's curators at the opening.

The exhibition is closely intertwined with the newly created "Estonian Nature Folklore" anthology.

ERR News published a feature article here about "Enter Woodland Spirits," including exclusive insights from curators Henri Hütt and Eveleyn Raudsepp, as well as folklorists Ave Goršič and Taive Särg about the project.

***

The "Enter Woodland Spirits" exhibition opened at the Estonian Literary Museum on Friday June 28 as part of the European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024 main program. The exhibition will remain on display until August 25.

The exhibition includes works by Bryndís Björnsdóttir and Þorsteinn Eyfjörð from Iceland, Oskar Koliander from Denmark, Tori Wrånes, Ingrid Torvund and Jonas Mailand from Norway, Hans Rosenström, Niskanen & Salo in collaboration with Inkeri Aula, Pia Sirén and Nastja Säde Rönkkö from Finland, Linda Boļšakova and ART+ from Latvia and Norman Orro with Joonas Timmi, Zody Burke, Johannes Luik, Emer Värk, Roman-Sten Tõnissoo and Mari-Leen Kiipli from Estonia.

More information about the exhibiton is available here.

The Estonian nature folklore anthology can be found online here.

--

