Estonian nature folklore website publishes Estonian heritage in translation

For European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024, the Estonian Folklore Archive of the Estonian Literature Museum prepared the Estonian nature folklore website. Now available online in English, Estonian, and several South Estonian languages.

The Nature Folklore website includes ancient folk songs regilaul (or runolaul), magic spells, tales, riddles, proverbs, beliefs and folk wisdom from the Estonian Folklore Archives of the Estonian Literary Museum. In addition to the texts, melody notations, pictures, audio and video recordings, as well as theoretical approaches and references will be published.

The content the "Natural Heritage Anthology" introduces the mindset of a traditional Estonian society, which is both utilitarian and sustainable and has a respectful relationship with nature. The collection focuses primarily on South-Estonia.

The second part of the project, the exhibition "Enter Woodland Spirits," will be a collaboration with international digital artists.

Users have the opportunity to participate in translation contests on the website in an effort to disseminate Estonian folklore.

The anthology will be presented at the Estonian Literary Museum on September 25 at 3 p.m..

See the anthology for yourself here.

Loodus kutsub

