Estonian nature folklore website publishes Estonian heritage in translation

News
"Natural Heritage Anthology," texts in translation. Source: Screenshot
News

For European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024, the Estonian Folklore Archive of the Estonian Literature Museum prepared the Estonian nature folklore website. Now available online in English, Estonian, and several South Estonian languages.

The Nature Folklore website includes ancient folk songs regilaul (or runolaul), magic spells, tales, riddles, proverbs, beliefs and folk wisdom from the Estonian Folklore Archives of the Estonian Literary Museum. In addition to the texts, melody notations, pictures, audio and video recordings, as well as theoretical approaches and references will be published.

The content the "Natural Heritage Anthology" introduces the mindset of a traditional Estonian society, which is both utilitarian and sustainable and has a respectful relationship with nature. The collection focuses primarily on South-Estonia.

The second part of the project, the exhibition "Enter Woodland Spirits," will be a collaboration with international digital artists.

Users have the opportunity to participate in translation contests on the website in an effort to disseminate Estonian folklore.

The anthology will be presented at the Estonian Literary Museum on September 25 at 3 p.m..

See the anthology for yourself here.

Loodus kutsub

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:24

Analysis: MS Estonia wreck damaged after hitting seabed

18:54

Vikerraadio marks European Day of Languages with 'Three Jolly Fellows' quiz

18:30

Government planning new tender for 'environmental house'

17:55

Estonian nature folklore website publishes Estonian heritage in translation

17:34

Kallas would be only candidate for Reform Party chair this November

17:17

Estonian government plans to reduce senior civil servant salary increases

16:30

Estonian men's national football team down five spots in FIFA rankings

15:58

Government borrowing requirement for 2024 will be €1.16 billion

15:55

Research: Estonian scientists create model that helps turn waste into food

15:27

SDE chair: There's quite a lot in this budget we're not happy about

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.09

Gallery: Tallinn Airport planning major new development, terminal building

19.09

Northern lights seen over Estonia Monday night

20.09

Audit: Nordica's fate shows Estonian state's shortcomings as airline owner

20.09

Central bankers slam Estonian government, commercial banks' dividends deal

20.09

Electricity prices to stay higher in Estonia than Finland for several years

20.09

Sangaste Castle to be put up for auction, opening price €2.6 million Updated

20.09

Kersna: You have to stand up for your people, but only to a certain point

11:43

Senior defense figure quits Center Party over security concerns Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: