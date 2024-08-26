August-related superstitions in Estonia stubborn to fade

Still common even today in Estonia is the mistaken belief that August sees the highest number of deaths, and that people should avoid having surgery during this time because the surgical wounds would likely get infected. This belief about the mäda aeg, or rotting season, however, has its roots in concepts from folk medicine that simply don't align with evidence-based medicine. Death statistics paint a very different picture.

Death statistics from Estonia's National Institute for Health Development (TAI) indicate that more people tend to die during the colder months, meaning December, January, February and March.

Piret Viiklepp, director of the Department of Registries at TAI, pointed out that an increase in mortality is usually associated with the spread of infectious diseases, which in Estonia's climate typically coincides with the colder months of the year.

"Mortality also goes up during cold snaps and heatwaves," she continued. "In the case of heatwaves, deaths aren't caused directly by heatstroke; instead, patients with chronic illnesses simply cannot withstand the temperature change. If a heatwave should occur in August, then mortality from various diseases, especially cardiovascular diseases, would certainly be higher."

She did cite 2021 as a somewhat exceptional year, when Estonia saw 2,700 more deaths than in previous years. That year, there were three periods that saw significantly higher numbers of deaths: COVID-19 waves in spring (March-April) and fall (October-November), as well as a summer heatwave (June-July).

"During this period, the number of deaths increased the most among those aged 60 and up, whereas child mortality decreased, as other infectious diseases practically did not spread during the COVID period," the TAI official observed. "People were washing their hands, masking up, and isolating."

Numbers of deaths in Estonia tend to be highest during the colder months. Source: National Institute for Health Development

People's beliefs influenced by observations from nature

Tallinn University (TLÜ) senior researcher, folklorist and cultural historian Marju Kõivupuu highlighted that August is popularly referred to as mädakuu, or the rotting month, but that the term also applies to the preceding period lasting from maretapäev or karusepäev – St. Margaret's Day or Bear Day – on July 13 through lauritsapäev – St. Lawrence's Day – on August 10.

"It's worth noting here that the dates of the rotting time or rotting month should be reckoned according to the 'old calendar,' meaning the Julian calendar," she explained. "Estonia adopted to the 'new' or Gregorian calendar on January 31, 1918, meaning that when people woke up the next morning, it was already February 14."

Kõivupuu emphasized that Estonia's calendar traditions had developed and were recorded specifically according to the old calendar.

"The calendar change particularly affects nature-related observations," she said. "At our latitude, two weeks is a pretty considerable period in terms of developments in nature."

The researcher noted that in older usage, the word mäda, or rot, actually means something soft and warm – mäda maa is swampy and soft, as in boggy land.

"The word also denotes the decaying process – something is spoiled, affected by rot," she continued. "Meanwhile, medically speaking, the word refers to pus, a yellowish fluid containing white blood cells, dead tissue and bacteria."

Kõivupuu said that similarly to the rotting month or rotting time, where people in the region observed that food spoils faster, deciduous tree roots rot, skin infections and abscesses are widespread and wounds get infected during this warm and humid period, ancient Greeks and Romans, as well as the peoples of Northern Europe – Finns, Swedes and Danes – referred to a parallel period known as the dog days.

She explained that the dog days refer to a period of hot and humid weather, which in the Northern Hemisphere typically lasts from the end of July to mid-August.

"In ancient Greece and Rome, it was believed that the dog days were a time of drought, unrest and madness, particularly among dogs and men," she said. "Hence the name 'dog days.'"

Modern wound care not the same as earlier practices

In another example of medical lore, Kõivupuu described the still-prevalent advice to only have surgery done during months that contain the letter R: January, February, March, April, September, October, November, December.

"If you'll notice, omitted from this list are the spring and summer months: May, June, July and August," she highlighted.

Unfortunately, the folklorist's observations indicate that rotting month-related beliefs still persist to this day.

"When I had surgery in August a few years ago, several people that believe in folk medicine lectured me, saying 'How could you? You yourself research such topics and don't know such a basic thing as one shouldn't undergo surgery in August,'" she recalled.

"Medicine has advanced rapidly, and modern wound care is not comparable to practices from generations ago," Kõivupuu emphasized. "Proper wound care based on the type of wound is the best way to prevent wounds from 'going bad,' so to speak."

Another example of outdated medical folklore she cited was a recommendation from the early 20th century to treat a viper bite by drinking a bottle of clear vodka.

"At the beginning of the 21st century, we no longer consider that sensible," she commented. "We also don't ingest a spoonful of finely crushed glass when we have sharp stomach pains – the idea of fighting like with like."

Old beliefs stubborn to fade

According to the TLÜ senior researcher, publications containing folklore and/or medical lore continue to maintain and support beliefs involving the rotting month.

"Perhaps it may be necessary to add explanatory commentary to reprints and similar that include medical folklore, indicating that many claims or practices of the time are not evidence-based today, and in their extreme forms may even be harmful to one's health," Kõivupuu suggested.

She noted that in village communities, medical lore used to be more closed knowledge, with healers not sharing their knowledge with anyone who wanted to know, but rather passing it down to chosen individuals.

"Meanwhile, in modern times, social and print media unfortunately often serve as active transmitters and disseminators of traditional medical lore and folk medicine practices lacking any critical source analysis," Kõivupuu added.

