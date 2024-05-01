What does volbripäev, or Walpurgis Day, celebrate?

Bonfires are widespread element of Walpurgis Night traditions.
Bonfires are widespread element of Walpurgis Night traditions. Source: Kaido Saar/minupilt.err.ee
Known elsewhere as May Day, or International Workers' Day, May 1 in Estonia marks Walpurgis Day, or volbripäev – which has traditionally been chiefly celebrated by townsfolk. Over time, however, Walpurgis Day customs have changed somewhat.

Anthropologist Joonas Plaan explained in an appearance on Vikerraadio's "Vikerhommik" morning show that volber first and foremost celebrates the turning point of spring, when summer isn't far off anymore and the weather starts getting warmer.

Elsewhere in Europe, May Day – known in Estonian as kevadpüha, which translates literally as "spring holiday" – has been celebrated since at least the 2nd century C.E.

"Ancient Romans were already celebrating May Day as Floralia," Plaan said, referring to the festival also known as Ludi Florales. "It was associated first and foremost with the arrival of spring, and was an upper class holiday where people made merry and held lavish banquets."

Throughout history, volbripäev has gone by various names, including Walburg – from which the Estonian-language word volber is derived.

The Christian feast day of Saint Walpurga, still observed during the Medieval period on May 1, commemorates the canonization of Walpurga, an 8th century abbess in Francia, that day in 870 C.E.

Walpurga was credited with battling against witchcraft, among other things, due to which Christians later began praying to God through the intercession of Saint Walpurga to protect themselves from it.

The Estonian anthropologist noted that according to pagan traditions, witches gathered on Saint Walpurga's Eve or Saint Walpurga's Day, which is why the holiday – now commonly referred to as Walpurgis Night and Walpurgis Day – remains associated to this day with witches.

In parts of Europe, bonfires remain an integral Walpurgis Night custom, which according to Plaan are meant to ward off evil spirits and witches.

"At the same time, looking at historical notes, bonfires had a prominent role among witches as well," he continued. "This is an interesting nuance that we see with a lot of holidays – on one hand, they appear to be tied to Christianity, but on the other, they coincide with when pagan holidays were celebrated."

May Day nobility crowned in Medieval Tallinn

Plaan said that Walpurgis Night reached Estonia around the 19th century, and via Estonian Swedes, known locally as Coastal Swedes (rannarootslased) – first gaining a foothold in Western Estonia before going on to spread eastward.

Walpurgis Day in Estonia has been associated with a variety of customs, but the anthropologist noted that volber has more typically been a holiday for townsfolk.

In Medieval Tallinn, for example, they used to choose a count and countess of May, which was a significant event. The event was organized by members of the Brotherhood of Blackheads, and knights would compete in various chivalric arts such as archery, swordfighting and horseback riding.

Grand parades were held in the city, and festivities continued for a week before culminating with the crowning of the new Count of May – a title and honor bestowed on the man who had proven most skilled in the aforementioned arts.

The count was then able to choose himself a countess from among eight beautiful women, and the pair bore the titles of count and countess of May for the whole year.

"Back in the day they were like celebrity socialites and got invited everywhere," Plaan said. "They proudly played the part too."

In the first half of the 20th century, the observation of Labor Day reached Estonia as well. Germany is credited with being the first country to celebrate May 1 as Labor Day, starting in 1933.

Labor Day continued to be celebrated in Estonia even throughout decades of Soviet occupation, where, as Plaan noted, the holiday fit very well with Soviet ideology.

To this day, May 1 remains a public holiday in Estonia – so that working people can rest.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

