Europe Day to be marked by Vabaduse väljak extravaganza

Estonia marked 20 years as a member of both the European Union and NATO on May 1.

To mark this, a concert titled "Our Europe. Our NATO" is set to take place on Europe Day, Thursday, May 9, at Vabaduse väljak (Freedom Square) in Tallinn, featuring top artists such as the Bedwetters, nublu, Gameboy Tetris, and Tommy Cash.

The concert, running from 7.30 p.m. to 9 p.m., is also to be broadcast on ETV and ETV+ (the latter is ERR's Russian-language channel).

Vivian Loonela, Head of the European Commission's Representation in Estonia, said: "This year, Europe Day holds more significance for us, as it's the twentieth anniversary of Estonia's membership in the EU and NATO.

"We offer discussions as well as entertainment and invite everyone to take part. The EU makes Estonia stronger and more successful," Loonela went on.

Mayor of Tallinn Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) said he also calls for residents to celebrate Europe Day together, in Vabaduse väljak. "Europe Day events bring us together, highlighting our shared values and achievements."

"It's a wonderful opportunity to show how important our membership in the EU and NATO is and to celebrate this historic milestone with our loved ones and fellow citizens. We look forward to everyone joining the festive program and sharing the joy of Europe Day," the mayor went on.

The celebration in Tallinn begins at 9 a.m. with an orienteering game, inviting schools and youth organizations from the Defense League (Kaitseliit) to take part.

The game lasts through to 5 p.m., and participants need to download the Navicup app to their smartphones to get going.

All checkpoints are located at or near the embassies of the EU countries, and also at Estonian government buildings.

Many embassies and buildings will also open their doors to visitors, offering a unique opportunity to see places usually inaccessible to the public.

The main prize, a €2000 excursion for the entire class or group, will be raffled among all participants. No pre-registration is required to take part, and game rules can be found at www.europapäev.ee.

From 1.15 p.m. to 2.15 p.m., ERR will broadcast a seminar "My Estonia, My Europe. 20 Years Later," discussing Estonia's achievements and future prospects in the EU.

Panelists include two former presidents of Estonia, Toomas Hendrik Ilves and Kersti Kaljulaid, along with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson (Center), moderated by ERR journalist Johannes Tralla.

The seminar will also be the occasion at which the European of the Year is announced and, for the first time, the European of the Decades, honoring those who have significantly contributed to Estonia's journey in the EU over the past 20 years.

At 3 p.m., the EU anthem will resound from the tower of the Jaani kirik (St. John's Church), and the flags of EU and NATO will be ceremonially raised at the War of Independence Victory Column (both sites are at either side of Vabaduse väljak).

Government officials and ambassadors from EU countries will attend the flag-raising. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the event area titeld "Our European Union. Our NATO" will be open at Vabaduse väljak, featuring exhibitions by EU embassies and EU-related organizations, as well as Estonian internal security agencies – the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), the Rescue Board (Päästeamet), the Defense League (Kaitseliit), and the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF).

Visitors can explore different technology, taste and experience the cultures of EU countries, and engage in discussions while enjoying displays and performances.

A highlight will be police dogs demonstrating their skills and drills.

The EU tent is to host the Slava Ukraini cafe, in support of Ukraine and Ukrainians. Musical ambiance will be provided by a military band.

Finally, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., a free concert titled "Our Europe, Our NATO" will take place in the square, featuring performances by the Bedwetters, nublu, Gameboy Tetris, and Tommy Cash.

The concert will also be broadcast on ETV and ETV+ from from 7.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In honor of the anniversary, the European Commission's Representation in Estonia, in cooperation with the State Chancellery, is publishing the book "My Estonia, My Europe. 20 Years Later."

The book offers a retrospective of Estonia's journey in the EU through the eyes of those closely involved, with interviews from notable figures such as Prime Minister Kallas, former president Kaljulaid, and tech guru Sten Tamkivi.

The essays include contributions from celebrated writer Tõnu Õnnepalu and a young student, Anna Milena Linder, born in Estonia after its EU accession in 2004.

Since late April, an exhibition "My Estonia, My Europe" has been on display in Tammsaare Park, highlighting the benefits of EU membership that we may not notice in everyday life.

More information on the Europe Day events is here.

Estonia joined the EU in 2004 after six years of accession negotiations. Fellow Baltic states Latvia and Lithuania, along with Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Malta, and Cyprus joined at the same time.

Membership of both the EU and NATO has brought assurance that the country will never be alone again.

Europe Day is celebrated every year on May 9, commemorating the historic Schuman Declaration.

In a 1950 speech in Paris, French foreign minister of the day, Robert Schuman, proposed a new type of political cooperation in Europe that would make war among European nations unthinkable.

He called creating a joint European institution to oversee the pooled production of coal and steel, which soon led to the signing of the treaty establishing such an organization. Schuman's proposal is considered the genesis of the modern-day EU.

Europe Day events are being organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the European Commission's Representation in Estonia, the European Parliament Liaison Office, the Government Office, the State Shared Service Center, and various other organizations.

