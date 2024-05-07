Estonia to celebrate Europe Day on May 9 as Ivangorod hosts propaganda concert

Europe Day celebrations in Tallinn.
Source: government Office
On May 9, a series of events will take place across Estonia to celebrate both Europe Day and Estonia's accession to NATO. However, on the other side of the Narva River, in Ivangorod, events celebrating Russian "Victory Day" are also set to take place once again.

With Estonia celebrating 20 years since joining both the EU and NATO, this year's Europe Day celebrations on May 9 will be specifically connected to NATO and national defense. Europe Day events will be held across the country.

On the same day, Russia is also celebrating the anniversary of its victory over Nazi Germany, an event that has become a cornerstone of the country's aggressive ideology. The holiday is also widely celebrated in other former Soviet republics and elsewhere where there is a large Russian community. In Estonia, the public use of symbols connected to Victory Day, most notably the St. George's ribbon, is prohibited.

According to Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) spokesperson Leana Loide, the PPA will not allow public meetings to be registered if there is reason to believe they will be used to display symbols of an aggressor state or to incite hatred.

Police: We do not ban commemoration of the dead, but support for aggression is forbidden

According to Indrek Püvi, head of the Narva police station, the police will, as in previous years, be on the beat on May 9 to maintain public order and prevent any violations of the law.

"The police do not prohibit commemorations of the dead, but support for aggression is forbidden, which is why it is forbidden to organize public gatherings, such as processions and other gatherings, during which banned symbols are used or support for Russian war crimes is expressed," Püvi said.

The stage and screen showing the Victory Day concert in Ivangorod, Russia on May 9, 2023. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

Narva will begin celebrating Europe Day on May 8 with a series of cultural events. On May 9, there will be a free concert in the city, featuring performances from Uku Suviste, Alika with the Narva Symphony Orchestra and Smilers.

The concert will be preceded by speeches from President Alar Karis, Narva Mayor Jaan Toots (Center) and Swedish Ambassador to Estonia Ingrid Tersman. There will also be a café area and stall providing information about the EU in Narva's Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats).

On the other side of the Narva River, in Ivangorod, a stage has already been set up, from which a Russian "Victory Day" concert will take place for Narva residents. A similar event was also held there last year.

"They advertise it as their own March of the Immortal Regiment or they display pictures sent by people from Narva, in the direction of Narva. An increased flow of people is definitely expected on the promenade and we are ready for that to ensure order there," said Püvi.

Püvi added that for the past two years, the police have been monitoring the use of symbols of the aggressor state. In both years, around 130-140 cases of violations relating to this were recorded.

In Tallinn, the Europe Day celebrations get underway from 3 p.m. on May 9, when the anthem of the European Union will be played from the tower of St John's Church (Jaani kirik). There will also be a ceremony during which the European Union and NATO flags will be raised. In the evening, a free concert will take place in Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak), including performances by Bedwetters, Nublu feat. Gameboy Tetris and Tommy Cash.

When it comes to the military cemetery on Tallinn's Filtri tee, in which the monument to the Bronze Soldier (a symbol of Russian "Victory Day") is located, the car park in front of the cemetery will be closed. According to the PPA, parking and waiting near the cemetery is prohibited for all vehicles between 6 a.m. and midnight on May 9.

--

Editor: Valner Väino, Michael Cole

