Gallery: Europe Day concert in Narva

May 9 Europe day in Narva.
A big concert is held in Narva to celebrate Europe Day at Town Hall Square.

President Alar Karis, Narva Mayor Jaan Toots (Center), and Swedish Ambassador Ingrid Tersman gave the concert's opening remarks.

ERR correspondent Sergei Stepanov said that about 1,000 people gathered at Town Hall Square.

The Narva Symphony Orchestra, Uku Suviste, and Alika performed at the concert. Smilers also performed at end the day.

Editor: Merili Nael, Kristina Kersa

