Kusti Salm wins Estonia's 2024 European of the Year Award

Kusti Salm (left), Kaja Kallas and Toomas Hendrik Ilves.
Kusti Salm (left), Kaja Kallas and Toomas Hendrik Ilves. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Kusti Salm has been named as Estonia's 2024 European of the Year. Salm, who is permanent secretary at the Estonian Ministry of Defense, has been instrumental in shaping European defense policy and standing up for Estonia's interests in the European Union.

The award was handed over by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) during the Europe Day seminar at Tallinn's Vabamu museum, where she herself was awarded the same prize a year before.

"Today, we have become one of the key shapers of European defense policy. During the last two years of war, almost all defense policy decisions agreed by the EU have, in one way or another, originated from the Estonian Ministry of Defense. These ideas have been put together and translated into action by Permanent Secretary Kusti Salm. His contribution to the strengthening of Estonia's and Europe's defense capabilities has been extremely important and highly commendable," said Kallas, upon presenting the award to Salm.

On May 1 this year, Estonia also celebrated 20 years of being a European Union member. To mark this occasion, the European Commission Representation in Estonia also presented an award to former president Toomas Hendrik Ilves for his remarkable contribution to Estonia's journey in the EU over the past 20 years.

"Thanks to the work of Toomas Hendrik Ilves, Estonia received a positive assessment from the Commission in 1997 and was subsequently invited to join the European Union. This has been one of the most important moments in Estonia's history, because it means that we will never again have to pay the heavy price of being alone. Moreover, it is the best example of how a new Member State, even from a small country, can have a real impact on the work of the European Parliament," said Kallas.

Vivian Loonela, Head of the European Commission Representation in Estonia, said that Estonia will always need people who know how to work in the European Union. "Both Kusti Salm and Toomas Hendrik Ilves have been able to influence European decisions in the field of security, making both the EU and Estonia stronger," Loonela said.

The prize for Estonia's European Citizen of the Year has been awarded since 2005.

With the award, the European Commission Representation in Estonia and the European Movement recognize a person or an organization that has helped to promote European values, raise awareness of the European Union among the Estonian people and made Estonia more visible in Europe.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Michael Cole

