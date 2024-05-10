Estonia's 5miinust ja Puuluup book place in Eurovision Song Contest grand final

Estonia is through to the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest grand final in Malmö, Sweden, after this year's entry, 5miinust ja Puuluup, picked up enough points to qualify at Thursday night's semi-final.

Thursday's event was the second semi-final and also coincided with Europe Day, following the first heat on Tuesday. The last 10 finalists were decided on the basis of a televote.

Estonia's entry, "(Nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) mitte midagi" (roughly: "(About these) drugs we (certainly) know nothing"), was performed by Põhja Korea, Kohver, Lancelot, Päevakoer, Marko Veisson, Ramo Teder, and Kim Wennerström.

The act apparently had the whole concert hall on their feet, and, not content with just performing their unique, high-energy "Veisson" dance (see video above) on stage before an adoring audience, the group reprised the routine before anyone who wanted to watch, for instance in the green room and at the press center.

During a semi-finals process which has not been without controversy, Latvia also made it through to the final, to be held at the same venue, the Malmö Arena, on Saturday. The remaining countries who qualified last night are: Armenia, Austria, Israel, Georgia Greece, the Netherlands, Norway and Switzerland.

Albania, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Malta and San Marino failed to qualify on Thursday night.

Acts from "big five" nations France, Spain and Italy also performed at the second semifinal.

Tuesday's semi-final saw Cyprus, Croatia, Finland, Ireland, Israel, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia and 2022 winners Ukraine book their place at Saturday's grand final, where they will be joined by Sweden as hosts, and the remaining "big five" countries, Germany and the U.K.

Votes could be cast either over the phone or online, and cost €1.40 per time (up to a maximum of 20 votes per single payment method).

The grand final is tomorrow, Saturday, May 11. ERR's channels (ETV, ETV2 (with sign language translation), ETV+ (Russian-language), Raadio 2, Jupiter live-streaming platform, and the ERR portal) will be broadcasting live from 9.35 p.m., with the actual final starting from 10 p.m.

--

