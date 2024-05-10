Estonia's 5miinust ja Puuluup book place in Eurovision Song Contest grand final

News
Eurovision Song Context second semi-final in Malmö, May 9, 2024.
Open gallery
9 photos
News

Estonia is through to the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest grand final in Malmö, Sweden, after this year's entry, 5miinust ja Puuluup, picked up enough points to qualify at Thursday night's semi-final.

Thursday's event was the second semi-final and also coincided with Europe Day, following the first heat on Tuesday. The last 10 finalists were decided on the basis of a televote.

Estonia's entry, "(Nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) mitte midagi" (roughly: "(About these) drugs we (certainly) know nothing"), was performed by Põhja Korea, Kohver, Lancelot, Päevakoer, Marko Veisson, Ramo Teder, and Kim Wennerström.

The act apparently had the whole concert hall on their feet, and, not content with just performing their unique, high-energy "Veisson" dance (see video above) on stage before an adoring audience, the group reprised the routine before anyone who wanted to watch, for instance in the green room and at the press center.

During a semi-finals process which has not been without controversy, Latvia also made it through to the final, to be held at the same venue, the Malmö Arena, on Saturday. The remaining countries who qualified last night are: Armenia, Austria, Israel, Georgia Greece, the Netherlands, Norway and Switzerland.

Albania, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Malta and San Marino failed to qualify on Thursday night.

Acts from "big five" nations France, Spain and Italy also performed at the second semifinal.

Tuesday's semi-final saw Cyprus, Croatia, Finland, Ireland, Israel, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia and 2022 winners Ukraine book their place at Saturday's grand final, where they will be joined by Sweden as hosts, and the remaining "big five" countries, Germany and the U.K.

Votes could be cast either over the phone or online, and cost €1.40 per time (up to a maximum of 20 votes per single payment method).

The grand final is tomorrow, Saturday, May 11. ERR's channels (ETV, ETV2 (with sign language translation), ETV+ (Russian-language), Raadio 2, Jupiter live-streaming platform, and the ERR portal) will be broadcasting live from 9.35 p.m., with the actual final starting from 10 p.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karmen Rebane

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:51

Tallinn Zoo announces death of binturong cub

11:11

Minister wants educational requirements lowered in search for digital undersecretary

10:38

Statistics: Trade with EU states fell most on year to March

09:17

Saaremaa gets its first bishop in over 400 years

08:21

Inconsistent regulations behind large numbers of non-Estonian speaking taxi drivers

07:17

Estonia's 5miinust ja Puuluup book place in Eurovision Song Contest grand final

06:54

Gallery: Vabaduse väljak concert marks Europe Day

09.05

Kallas: Together we have come further than we could ever have gone alone

09.05

Free disposal of hazardous waste and reusable items in May

09.05

Gallery: Europe Day concert in Narva

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08.05

Explainer: Why is May 9 controversial in Estonia?

07.05

Bolt taxis drive 10 hours a day without resting days

09.05

Russia's Ivangorod shows parade on big screen, but few viewers on other side

09.05

Gallery: 'Victory day' marked at Bronze Soldier monument

07:17

Estonia's 5miinust ja Puuluup book place in Eurovision Song Contest grand final

07.05

Gallery: Winning design for new high-rise building in Tallinn city center

09.05

Narva Fortress: Poster 'Putin – war criminal' looks towards Russia

08.05

Europe Day to be marked by Vabaduse väljak extravaganza

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo