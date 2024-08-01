European Commission Representation in Estonia looking for new head

Vivian Loonela, the current head of the European Commission's Representation in Estonia, will become the chief of staff for Kaja Kallas if she is appointed as the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs. This change means that the Estonian representation will need to find a new leader who is well-versed in both the institutions of the European Union and Estonian society.

The new head of the European Commission's Representation in Estonia will be selected through an internal competition. This approach is reasonable, as the head must be an expert in the European Union, explained Elis Paemurd, the communication manager of the Estonian representation.

"It's important that the person has experience in Brussels and contacts there. On the other hand, they must also be well-versed in Estonian conditions," Paemurd said.

While it's not a requirement, the position will likely be filled by an Estonian. However, the individual will primarily work for the Commission, not the Estonian state, noted Keit Kasemets, the former head of the Estonian representation.

"One of the main questions I was asked during my interview for the position was whether I understood that I would be representing the Commission, not Estonia. This distinction is crucial. The head of the representation primarily advocates for the broader interests of the European Union. If necessary, this includes debating with the government or Estonian administration," Kasemets explained.

Kasemets added that such disagreements are rare in Estonia. "This is because Estonian governments have generally been supportive of the European Union."

The European Commission has representations in all member states. One of the main purposes of these offices is to explain how the European Union functions to the public.

"We organize various meetings and visit different parts of Estonia. We meet with people and local governments, and we also engage through the media. Another crucial role is to inform Brussels about emerging issues and concerns within Estonian society. This mutual information exchange is a primary function of the representation," Paemurd said.

Kasemets added, "In some ways, the role of the Commission's representation is comparable to that of an embassy in each member state. The representation serves as the eyes, ears and often the voice for the Commission's president and commissioners."

The exact timeline for the change in leadership at the representation is not yet known, Paemurd said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!