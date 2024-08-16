Kaja Kallas' new post a springboard for other Estonians in the EU

Kaja Kallas' potential rise to the position of the European Union's foreign policy chief could provide Estonia with an opportunity to place more of its citizens in the offices of other European Commission members. When forming these offices, there is a requirement to include representatives from various countries, which would open up broader opportunities for qualified Estonians to join the inner circle of decision-makers within the EU's most influential institution.

The expanded opportunities for Estonians arise from the fact that the European Union's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, who also serves as a vice-president of the European Commission, has a significantly larger cabinet compared to those of regular Commission members. This larger staff allows for greater leverage in negotiating the placement of national representatives into the cabinets of other Commission members, in exchange for accepting representatives from other countries into their own cabinet.

"This process typically works by one country proposing, for example, three potential candidates to the cabinet led by a representative from another country, and the other country reciprocates with its own list. Each selects from the three presented," explained former European Commission member Andrus Ansip. He noted that the selection is usually made by the head of the cabinet, who, of course, coordinates the decision with the Commissioner.

"This practice is normal because it serves the interests of the Estonian state, the interests of the cabinet and the interests of the individuals whose careers can be advanced in this way. It's beneficial if, as a commissioner, you can help your compatriots progress," added Ansip, who served as vice-president of the European Commission and commissioner for the digital single market from 2014 to 2019.

Ansip also pointed out that placing officials from different countries in the cabinets of various commissioners ensures better communication among decision-makers.

At the same time, a well-informed EU official, who requested anonymity, emphasized to ERR that the procedure of offering a commissioner from another country a choice between multiple candidates ensures that only highly qualified professionals are appointed to these cabinets. "No country will propose a weak or incompetent candidate," the official said.

"And, of course, an incompetent candidate cannot be appointed to the cabinet because while maintaining contacts is important, someone also has to get the work done!" the official added.

The source explained that these cabinet positions are usually filled by mid-level officials, as those at higher levels are generally not motivated to take a lower-level position unless it's to become the head or deputy head of the cabinet. Typically, a commissioner will choose a compatriot as the head of their cabinet. Both Ansip and Siim Kallas did so, but the current commissioner, Kadri Simson, opted for Italian Stefano Grassi as her head of cabinet, with an Estonian serving as deputy head.

The typical level for a cabinet member would be equivalent to a "head of unit" within EU structures – being appointed to a commissioner's cabinet offers a significant career advancement opportunity. However, the source stressed that in addition to professional competence, working in a European Commission member's cabinet requires familiarity with EU structures, which means that officials already working in Brussels generally have better chances than those coming from national capitals.

More important commissioners have bigger teams

The size of the cabinets for members of the new European Commission has not yet been finalized, but there is no reason to believe that the existing principles will be drastically changed. Currently, the cabinets of regular commissioners consist of six officials, vice-presidents have seven, executive vice-presidents and the high representative for foreign affairs and security policy have ten and the Commission president's cabinet has twelve members. In addition to full members, cabinets can also include a similar number of assistants, experts and interns.

Furthermore, it is required that the head of the cabinet and their deputy cannot be of the same nationality, and the cabinets of the Commission president, executive vice-presidents and the high representative must include representatives from at least five different nationalities, while other commissioners' cabinets must have at least three nationalities represented. Gender balance within the cabinets is also mandated.

According to another source well-versed in European affairs, who spoke to ERR, one possible part of the agreement for Kaja Kallas' appointment as the high representative could be that her deputy head of cabinet would be a French national, given that the support of French President Emmanuel Macron was quite decisive in her being nominated for this position.

The previously mentioned anonymous source noted that including a French or German national in the cabinet would be quite logical, as the high representative must maintain close and constant contact with the major EU capitals, namely Berlin, Paris and Warsaw.

The same source also highlighted that one of the most impactful decisions Kallas might make in her role could be the appointments to her staff, given that she does not have substantial European Union funds to allocate in her work. For example, the source pointed out the significant number of Italians in senior positions within the European External Action Service (EEAS) – the EEAS' secretary-general is Italian Stefano Sannino – as well as the disproportionate number of Spaniards in the service (current High Representative Josep Borrell is from Spain). However, the source also noted that there are already more Estonians leading EU delegations (effectively embassies) than one might expect given the size of Estonia's population.

Estonia: We will try to support hardworking Estonians

Rasmus Ruuda, head of the Government Communication Office, indirectly acknowledged that Estonia is actively involved in advancing the careers of its nationals within European Union structures.

"The new composition of the Commission and the subsequent staffing of commissioners' cabinets presents several opportunities for career advancement. Naturally, we aim to support capable Estonians who are interested in these positions and have the necessary qualifications," Ruuda stated.

"However, the final composition of the cabinets is ultimately determined by the commissioners themselves, together with their heads of cabinet," he added.

Currently, three Estonians are working in the cabinets of the current European Commission members.

In Kadri Simson's cabinet, in addition to the Estonians, there is also one representative each from Italy, Poland, Spain and Finland.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!