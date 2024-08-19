Kallas preparing for EU Parliament hearings in October

Former Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), nominated as the new head of the European Union's foreign policy, is preparing for the European Parliament hearings in October and to start work on November 1, said her future chief of staff.

"There is now a team to build, and the first big date we are working towards is the first week of October, when the hearings of the commissioners-designate, including the high representative, will start in the European Parliament," Vivian Loonela, who is lined up to lead Kallas' office, told Radio 2's program "Hommik!" on Monday.

She hoped the new European Commission would start work as early as November 1.

Vivian Loonela. Source: Patrik Tamm / ERR

The European Parliament, elected on June 9, may vote on the new composition of the European Commission headed by Ursula von der Leyen in October.

Kallas was nominated for the role of High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy in June after months of speculation.

If she is successful, Kallas will replace Josep Borrell. This would also be the highest EU role ever held by an Estonian.

