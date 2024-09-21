Ursula von der Leyen sends EU commissioner mission letter to Kaja Kallas

The formal process of President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen's appointing former Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas as the union's next High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, effectively its foreign minister, is underway.

Von der Leyen has issued Kallas' mission letter, and the official European Commission site has posted all the relevant information.

The commission president wrote: "You take office at a time when the world is more dangerous and unstable than it has been for generations. From Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine and a systematic attack on the rules-base international order and our common values, to a weaponization of all types of policies, we are in an era of geostrategic rivalries."

Kallas is in tandem being appointed a vice-president of the European Commission.

Kallas and all the other commissioners-designate are to appear in public hearings at the European Parliament, after which the commission as a whole is approved in a single vote of consent by the European Parliament.

Then, the European Council, acting by qualified majority, formally appoints the commission's new leadership.

Kallas portfolio, biography and mission letter together with those of all the other commissioners-designate is here.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, elected for a second mandate, on July 18 this year presented to the European Parliament her Political Guidelines for the next European Commission 2024-2029.

Estonia will also need to appoint a new country commissioner in due course, after Kadri Simon's mandate, with the energy portfolio, expires later this year.

Kallas was prime minister January 2021-July 2024 and was an MEP 2014-2018.

