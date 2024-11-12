X!

Watch live: Kaja Kallas set for final European Commission hearing Tuesday

News
Kaja Kallas speaking at the hearing on November 12, 2024.
Kaja Kallas speaking at the hearing on November 12, 2024. Source: European Parliament.
News

Kaja Kallas faces her final hurdle ahead of being installed as the European Union's new High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy in the form of a critical question and answer session today, Tuesday, Delfi reported.

All incoming commissioners must go through confirmation hearings of this kind and Kallas, also nominated as a commission vice president, is one of the final six to do so.

She, is set to face questions on competence, EU commitment, portfolio expertise, and conflicts of interest.

Delfi reported Kallas' stable position is bolstered by her European Council nomination and strong European Parliament engagement, and despite some controversies at home, she has largely avoided speculation about any failure from the European media at large.

Still, she has to face a grilling, which will last about three hours, including most likely from two of her own compatriots – MEPs Urmas Paet (Reform) and Sven Mikser (SDE), both members of the European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee.

Mikser declined to comment before the hearing, while Paet stated his intention to focus on substantive questions about EU foreign policy during the discussion.

Beyond that, Kallas will be questioned by multiple parliamentary committees, though specifics are undisclosed, with sources suggesting she will avoid the hostility faced by Slovenia's nominee earlier this year.

Kallas' hearing for High Representative and Vice-President of the European Commission marks one of the final steps before the Parliament's confirmation of Ursula von der Leyen's proposed Commission lineup.

At the time of writing a total of 20 commissioner candidates have been questioned and their cases have been heard, since last Monday.

Kallas' confirmation hearing as both high representative for foreign affairs and vice president can be watched live on the video player below, starting 10 a.m. Estonian time.

POLITICO is live-blogging Kallas' hearing here.

Finland's Henna Virkkunen, aiming for the technological sovereignty, security, and democracy commissioner portfolio, is among several other candidates also due to appear at their hearing this week.

Kallas was prime minister of Estonia 2021-2024 but had already forged strong contacts within the EU, having served one term as an MEP, 2014-2019. She has particularly cordial relations with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy is in effect the EU's foreign minister, and Kallas will be replacing Josep Borrell in the post.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Delfi

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:12

ERR, Nordecon sign TV House construction contract live on air

11:00

Amid renewables push, Enefit Green's net debt soars, cashflow falls

10:10

Tallinn's Peterburi tee construction procurement still unannounced

09:49

German researchers in Estonia: New elections in Germany entail risks

09:42

School catering firm launches campaign to cut food waste

09:05

Estonian exports forecast to see slow but steady growth

08:52

Watch live at 11:55 p.m.: Kanama viaduct demolition

08:35

Watch live: Kaja Kallas set for final European Commission hearing Tuesday

08:10

Ida-Viru leaders fear job, revenue losses to follow oil shale phase-out plan

07:55

BBC: Rail Baltica's military aspect taking center stage

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

07:23

Three cars catch fire in Tallinn's Old Town Updated

10.11

Deportation of Germans from Estonia: Who, where from and on what grounds?

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

11.11

Vacancies at Tallinn homeless shelters rise after fee introduction

11.11

European Commission requires Rail Baltica main route to be finished by 2030

11.11

How could Trump's plans affect Estonia?

11.11

Estonian government secretly commits to ending oil shale use by 2040

11.11

Michal: Estonia has no plans to stop using oil shale

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo