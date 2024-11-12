X!

Estonian MEPs praise Kaja Kallas' performance at EU hearing

News
Urmas Paet (Left) and Riho Terras during the Paide Opinion Festivlal.
Urmas Paet (Left) and Riho Terras during the Paide Opinion Festivlal. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian MEPs Urmas Paet (Reform), Riho Terras (Isamaa) and Marina Kaljurand (SDE) all praised the performance of Kaja Kallas during her confirmation hearing before the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday.

"For me, what happened at the hearing was to be expected. I expected nothing less. Overall, the mood in the room was good natured, which is always a plus, and I don't think any of the questions that could have been answered were left hanging in the air or spoiled," said Paet, who is a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Renew Europe Group in the European Parliament.

Riho Terras (Isamaa), who is a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European People's Party (EPP), echoed Paet's sentiments. "Well, I have to say that I am not ashamed to be an Estonian. I think Kaja Kallas did very well. The topics were clear and the answers were understandable, clear and simple. It was also clear to see that there was clear support in the audience right up until the end."

Marina Kaljurand (SDE), who is a member of the Socialists & Democrats group in the European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE), also said she thought Kallas did very well. Kaljurand said she became convinced Kallas was ready for the hearing a few weeks ago, when she appeared before the Socialist Group.

"There, she was more open and direct and it was already clear that she was well prepared and had a good command of the relevant issues," Kaljurand said.

Marina Kaljurand. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Commenting on Kallas' hearing on Tuesday, Kaljurand said the former Estonian PM was confident and answered the questions in a substantive way. "It has to be pointed out that it is not easy to be in a position like that," Kaljurand stressed, referring to the fact that Kallas had to answer MEPs' questions for three straight hours without any outside assistance.

Paet said that if there were to be any criticism leveled by those asking questions during the hearing, it was bound to come from the political extremists. In this case the topic most affected was Russia's war in Ukraine, with a number of views expressed rather than any substantive criticism offered. "So I think the result in that sense is as good as could have been expected," Paet said.

Terras pointed out that while Kallas' answers were generally convincing, she did not appear to feel very confident on the issue of allocating 0.25 percent of GDP to support Ukraine. Nor did she touch on the two percent issue, whereby European countries should also allocate two percent for military defense, he said.

"And there was too much talk for my taste grassroots issues. But at the same time, I am very pleased that she was very clear regarding her opinion on the European army, by saying that we have NATO and we don't need alternative actions. I think that is one of the very important and key points that I liked very much from what she said," Terras said.

Kaja Kallas at the hearing on November 12, 2024. Source: European Commission

Asked to what extent the future High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy will be able to pursue different policies than before, Paet replied that the limits they will be asked to set are quite strong. In addition, the positions of all 27 member states and other members of the European Commission involved in external affairs will also have to be taken into account.

"However, it is still possible to do something different. The High Representative for Foreign Affairs will still be a well-known face in the world by virtue of their position. Their words will be listened to and there will always be something else that goes with that. It is precisely due to this kind of personal attitude and stance that it is possible to be different," Paet said.

"If you also consider that the current High Representative for Foreign Affairs is from a previous generation and a different geographical region, with different experience – so there are actually quite a lot of differences on a personal level too. But of course, if someone were to imagine that the High Representative for Foreign Affairs in the European Union can shape the foreign policy of the European Union on their own and that everything depends on her, then that is unfortunately not the case," Paet explained.

Although Kallas' hearing was held on Tuesday, there has not yet been a vote on her suitability for the role. That is expected to happen on Wednesday.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

20:03

Ministry plans to phase out shale and triple renewable electricity in 2035

19:43

Estonian MEPs praise Kaja Kallas' performance at EU hearing

19:38

Estonian and Latvian champions to battle it out in 2024 Livonia Cup final

19:13

Gallery: Estonia's Annabelle Ats preparing for Junior Eurovision in Madrid

18:58

Tallinn plans to replace parking lot with city park in Sadama neighborhood

18:24

Iranian artist creates lifelike miniatures of Tartu's iconic buildings

17:55

Diplomat: China still stalling over Baltconnector legal assistance request

17:26

Rental bikes, e-scooters removed for winter from December 1 Updated

17:18

Estonia to agree to EC emissions target only if suitable technology found

16:54

Riigikogu member Jaak Valge fires a starting pistol in a public park

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

07:23

Three cars catch fire in Tallinn's Old Town Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

13:03

Tallinn Old Town car blaze suspects are Finnish nationals

08:35

Watch live: Kaja Kallas set for final European Commission hearing Tuesday

10.11

Deportation of Germans from Estonia: Who, where from and on what grounds?

08:52

Watch live at 11:55 p.m.: Kanama viaduct demolition

16:49

Kaja Kallas' EU hearing focuses on Ukraine, Africa, and Russia and its allies Updated

11.11

Vacancies at Tallinn homeless shelters rise after fee introduction

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo