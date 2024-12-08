Kallas' changes at EU's diplomatic service ruffling feathers in Brussels

Kaja Kallas, the EU's new foreign policy chief, has made her first moves within the European External Action Service (EEAS), sparking discontent among those unhappy with her decisions reorganizing the institution.

Citing anonymous sources, online political newspaper Politico reported Friday that several governments and officials are "outraged" by Kallas' decision to dismiss influential Italian EEAS secretary general Stefano Sannino.

The former Estonian prime minister's decision shocked and dismayed those who had worked with Sannino in both Brussels and national capitals, according to four EU officials who spoke with Politico.

"Several member states were quite irritated about this decision," one of the diplomats said. "You don't let the pilot disembark the ship when a new crew has to navigate stormy waters."

Others remarked that the decision signaled that Kallas, already one of the most prominent members at the top of the new Commission, is "prepared to rock the boat" and make her own mark on the EEAS, which she will lead for the next five years.

Applications for the secretary general position are being accepted through December 16, Politico noted.

Paet: EEAS staff regional balance could be improved

At the same time, MEP Urmas Paet (Reform/Renew) told ERR that every new political leader needs the opportunity to shape their own team.

Paet, who led the European Parliament's report on the EEAS last year, also pointed out that it is known that the EEAS has a disproportionate number of senior officials from Southern European countries.

Allegedly, a disproportionately high number of senior positions in the EU's diplomatic service are held by Spaniards, compatriots of the former foreign policy Josep Borrell, followed in number by Italians.

"When hiring staff for the European Commission and other EU institutions, close attention is paid to maintaining geographic balance, among other things," the Estonian MEP said. "In the EEAS, however, Southern European countries have been significantly overrepresented compared with Northern European countries."

The same imbalance was also highlighted in Paet's 2023 report, which recommends that the Council, the Commission and the vice-president of the Commission/EU's foreign policy chief "take serious and sustainable steps to improve the geographical balance within the EEAS staff at all levels, particularly in senior management posts and heads of EU delegations; take measures to ensure greater geographical diversity of staff throughout departments and EU delegations and prevent the overrepresentation of some member states."

He emphasized to ERR that achieving better balance would help prevent tensions and issues both in shaping EU foreign policy and in the EEAS' relations with member states.

EEAS budget overrun under Sannino's tenure

Politico also highlighted the EEAS' budget problems and a possibly related proposal to cut certain EU external representations, which could strain relations between the EEAS and the European Commission. The management of the EU's diplomatic service as an organization falls under the purview of its secretary general.

Paet, however, said that he doesn't believe the EEAS' financial troubles were behind Sannino's dismissal.

Due to recent years' crises, the EEAS has faced significantly increased demands and scrutiny, but the resources allocated to it have not kept pace with these rising demands, he explained.

Nonetheless, Politico quoted Kallas' remarks in the European Parliament on Thursday, where Sannino sat beside her. "When I was prime minister, I had to clear the mess of previous prime ministers. Regarding the budget, I had to answer questions regarding the budget that I had nothing to do with."

The Kaja Kallas-led EEAS, the EU's diplomatic service, employs approximately 5,300 people, including more than 2,500 at its headquarters in Brussels and around 2,800 across 145 EU external representations.

--

