ICDS director to join Kaja Kallas' office in Brussels

Indrek Kannik.
Indrek Kannik. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The chief of staff of incoming EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, Vivian Loonela, told Kuku Raadio that Kallas' team in Brussels will consist of 25 people. Among them is Indrek Kannik, the current director of the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS).

"The cabinet will consist of approximately 25 people, about half of whom are policy experts. From Estonia, we have selected and brought along Indrek Kannik, Julika Luts from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Oliver Mõru from the Ministry of Defense," Loonela said on the radio program.

Indrek Kannik told ERR that he will remain at the ICDS in Tallinn until the end of the year, after which he will begin his work in Brussels. "My portfolio will include strategic policy planning and analysis, but additional topics will likely be added once I officially start," Kannik said.

According to Loonela, the team will also include individuals of other nationalities. "My deputy will be French. Our press officer, a German, comes from NATO's press team. Additionally, there are people from the European Commission and the European External Action Service. We have Belgians, Romanians and Portuguese – a good mix that allows us to address all the issues we will be dealing with," she noted.

Indrek Kannik has served as the director of the International Center for Defense and Security since November 2020.

Loonela added that Kaja Kallas' cabinet will begin work on December 1.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

