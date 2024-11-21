X!

European Parliament approves new commissioners, Kallas as top diplomat

News
Kaja Kallas at the hearing on November 12, 2024.
Kaja Kallas at the hearing on November 12, 2024. Source: European Commission.
News

Former Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will become the European Union's top diplomat after the European Parliament agreed to approve seven commissioners on Wednesday, Politico Europe writes.

After a week-long deadlock, the main political forces of the European Parliament agreed to green-light the new composition of the European Commission, a source said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's second term is now on course to begin December 1.  

The approval was delayed for more than a week of political wrangling between political rivals, the center-right European People's Party (EPP) and the Social Democrats and Democrats (S&D).

"The deal ends a relatively tame power game between two EU institutions, in which not a single commissioner was rejected or even asked to return for a second hearing," the outlet wrote.

Kallas will now become the bloc's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy replacing Josep Borrell.

Last week she was questioned for three hours about her plans for the job and views on international affairs.

In an interview with ERR before the hearing, Kallas said she wants to go on fewer foreign visits and delegate some of her duties to other commissioners or countries' foreign ministers.

This is the highest position ever achieved by an Estonian in the European Union.

Kallas resigned as prime minister earlier this summer to take up the role.

Kaja Kallas at the hearing on November 12, 2024. Source: European Commission.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

14:04

Eesti Energia audit flags critical flaws, particularly with oil shale

13:43

Nearly 2,000 people rode Tartu's self-driving culture bus

13:06

Minister: Eesti Energia audit 'a bit worse' than just pricing issues

12:42

Estonia helps bust international prescription drugs smuggling operation

11:53

Nordica bosses skip Riigikogu's anti-corruption committee meeting

11:24

Municipality wants to limit tourist visits to Prangli Island

10:58

Report: Oil shale ash can boost vegetation in abandoned peat cutting areas

10:26

Chairman: Changing the constitution has become a pro-Estonia competition

09:41

Cultural Endowment fund to boost sports support via gambling tax revenue

09:40

Thousands of unexploded Soviet munitions found during Nursipalu expansion

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

20.11

Nordica files for bankruptcy Updated

20.11

Heavy snow expected to fall across Estonia Updated

20.11

Estonian Eurovision star Stefan to open new restaurant in Tallinn

20.11

Minister: Time to move on from 'illusion' of an Estonian national airline

19.11

AI-generated 'Tallinn' sparks online humor as blockbuster TV series backdrop

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

20.11

Gallery: Spanish spy thriller 'Zeta' filming goes ahead in Tallinn

20.11

Estonia's Belarusians appeal to Riigikogu to drop comparison with Russia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo