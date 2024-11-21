European Parliament approves new commissioners, Kallas as top diplomat

Former Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will become the European Union's top diplomat after the European Parliament agreed to approve seven commissioners on Wednesday, Politico Europe writes .

After a week-long deadlock, the main political forces of the European Parliament agreed to green-light the new composition of the European Commission, a source said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's second term is now on course to begin December 1.

The approval was delayed for more than a week of political wrangling between political rivals, the center-right European People's Party (EPP) and the Social Democrats and Democrats (S&D).

"The deal ends a relatively tame power game between two EU institutions, in which not a single commissioner was rejected or even asked to return for a second hearing," the outlet wrote.

Kallas will now become the bloc's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy replacing Josep Borrell.

Last week she was questioned for three hours about her plans for the job and views on international affairs.

In an interview with ERR before the hearing, Kallas said she wants to go on fewer foreign visits and delegate some of her duties to other commissioners or countries' foreign ministers.

This is the highest position ever achieved by an Estonian in the European Union.

Kallas resigned as prime minister earlier this summer to take up the role.

Kaja Kallas at the hearing on November 12, 2024. Source: European Commission.

