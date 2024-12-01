X!

Kallas makes first official visit as EU foreign policy chief to Kyiv

News
New heads of the European Union, including High Representative Kaja Kallas in Kyiv.
New heads of the European Union, including High Representative Kaja Kallas in Kyiv. Source: SCANPIX/Ansgar Haase/dpa
News

European Commission's new foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, and the President of the European Council António Costa arrived in Kyiv on Sunday to show support for Ukraine on their first day in office.

"We came here with a clear message that we will continue to fully support Ukraine," Costa told accompanying journalists.

The new leaders aim to demonstrate the EU's firm support for Kyiv at a decisive moment in the war with the aggressor state, Russia. This comes as questions loom over continued U.S. support as Donald Trump returns to the White House, raising fears that Trump could pressure Kyiv into making painful concessions for a swift peace deal.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to attack Kyiv with new Oreshnik missiles, tested for the first time in Ukraine this November.

According to the Kremlin leader, this is a response to Ukraine being granted permission to use U.S. and British missiles to strike Russian territory.

As winter approaches, Russia has also intensified attacks on Ukraine's power grid and escalated offensives on the frontlines.

"The situation in Ukraine is very, very serious," Kallas said. "But it is clear that this is also coming at a very high cost for Russia."

The EU's new leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, plan to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Kallas: EU making efforts to bolster Ukraine

The EU's new foreign policy chief stated that the Union is working to ensure Ukraine is in the strongest possible position when Kyiv decides it is time to negotiate with Moscow.

Kallas acknowledged that it is becoming increasingly difficult to convince the 27 member states to increase support for Ukraine.

"This war has been going on for some time, and it is increasingly hard to explain it to our people," she said. "But I see no other option."

--

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

Source: BNS

