Prime minister tops poll of most influential people

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) was named 2024's most influential person by media outlet Delfi in its annual rankings , pushing his predecessor Kaja Kallas (Reform) into second place.

"Michal won precisely because, as prime minister, he was able to make decisions and direct the drafting of the state budget so that the government began to implement cuts (though too modest!) and reviewed taxes (even if the impact may be negative). The key word is decisiveness, although both Michal and everyone else still has room to improve in this regard," wrote Delfi and Eesti Päevaleht editor-in-chief Urmo Soonvald, explaining the selection.

Kallas, who clinched the top spot last year, was pushed into second place. She resigned as prime minister this summer to become the EU's top diplomat. Kallas was highly criticized during her last year in office for a perceived failure to take important decisions.

"It seems that once you are no longer prime minister, your ranking in the list of the most influential people drops significantly. The latest rankings reflect this, even though Kaja Kallas remains arguably the most influential Estonian of all time. Understanding this might take some time, as an objective assessment often requires distance," the outlet wrote.

Minister of Education Kristina Kallas was third, for managing the transition to Estonian-language education, negotiating a new working agreement with teachers and returning to the post of Eesti 200 chairman.

She is followed by former head of the Defense Forces Gen. Martin Herem, Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm and former Defense Ministry permanent secretary Kusti Salm for agenda-setting discussions about defense spending.

Chairman of Isamaa Urmas Reinsalu rounds out the top five, as leader of the Riigikogu's most popular opposition party.

Minister of the Interior and leader of the Social Democratic Party Lauri Läänemets was sixth, followed by "Estonia's only oligarch" Margus Linnamäe, Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi (Reform); Bolt founders Martin and Markus Villig, and Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) in 10th place.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!