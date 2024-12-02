X!

POLITICO gives Kadri Simson a 'C' as Estonia's European Commissioner

News
Kadri Simson.
Kadri Simson. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Quiet competence is rarely enough to stand out in a crowded field, and with that in mind, Estonia's Kadri Simson was only given a grade C score by European Union news portal POLITICO in its grading of all the outgoing European commissioners.

Simson, who was appointed in late 2019 and held the energy portfolio, remained a fairly low-profile figure despite the European energy crisis which struck during her tenure, POLITICO said. This may have been in part due to key aspects of her role being "hoovered up" by ex-Green Deal chief Frans Timmermans and Maroš Šefčovič, Timmermans' successor, as well as by von der Leyen herself, POLITICO added.

Of positive aspects, POLITICO pointed to Simson's advocacy of greater support for Ukraine's beleaguered energy grid in the face of the Russian invasion starting in February 2022. She was also "able to chart a course through stacks of complex legislation without any major crises," the publication added.

The European Commission's leadership under Ursula von der Leyen, 2019-2024, has been marked by both successful responses to crises and struggles with internal challenges.

POLITICO gave von der Leyen a grade B minus in her handling of the war and the COVID pandemic, among other episodes. Von der Leyen was this year reappointed to a second term as European Commissioner.

Meanwhile, Kaja Kallas' predecessor as High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell (Spain), also only garnered a grade C. Despite his "notable" support for Ukraine, his performance in other foreign relations areas, including the Middle East, was "mixed," the publication said.

Of other commissioners from Estonia's region, Finland's Jutta Urpilainen only managed a C minus, Valdis Dombrovskis of Latvia a little better at C plus, while the Lithuanian commissioner, Virginijus Sinkevičius, who held the environmental portfolio, did best, at A minus.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: POLITICO

Related

news in simple estonian

lasteekraan christmas calendar

citizen's day quiz

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:56

Gallery: Georgians hold pro-EU, anti-government protest in Tallinn

18:19

Estonian Drama Theater's summer play 'Rahamaa' sells out in minutes

17:46

POLITICO gives Kadri Simson a 'C' as Estonia's European Commissioner

17:19

250 reservists called up for snap exercise Okas

17:18

Student Company Fair in Värska Showcases Innovation, Creativity, and Trends

16:52

Minister: Attempt to reduce red tape not a dastardly plan to create more paperwork

16:32

Gallery: Fairy tales theme for annual gingerbread exhibition

16:16

Jefimova wins convincingly as Estonian swimmers shine in Denmark

15:54

Cold weather and modest renewables output drive up price of gas

15:45

Estonia issues travel bans to 11 Georgian officials for human rights violations

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

29.11

Rasputin the polar bear heads to Denmark's Aalborg Zoo

01.12

Taking a traditional taxi to Tallinn Airport to become more expensive

01.12

Baltics to sanction Georgian officials for suppressing protests

08:01

New Old City Harbor No. 2 tram route now open to the public

01.12

Dutch F-35 fighters arrive at reopened Ämari Air Base

01.12

Zoologist and nature promoter Fred Jüssi dies

01.12

Kallas makes first official visit as EU foreign policy chief to Kyiv Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo