X!

Center Party not hurrying on EU parliament group membership decision

News
Jana Toom and Mihhail Kõlvart.
Jana Toom and Mihhail Kõlvart. Source: Priit Mürk
News

The Center Party (Keskerakond) may wait until some time next year before deciding which political grouping to join at the European Parliament, party leader Mihhail Kõlvart has said.

Center returned Jana Toom as MEP after the June European elections, but the defection of Jaak Madison from EKRE to Center doubled the latter's representation in Strasbourg.

Madison also left the now-defunct, far-right Identity and Democracy (ID) group and joined the soft eurosceptic European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group.

In the previous European Parliament compositions, Toom had sat with the Renew Europe/ALDE group, a grouping which Reform MEPs are also aligned with.

Kõlvart, who ran in the election and polled highest of all the Center candidates but is remaining in Estonia and has given his seat to Toom, told ERR: "This is not an issue that needs immediate resolution. There is no rush; it is not obligatory."

"We are taking our time to calmly review the options and, of course, meet with different European political families," Kõlvart went on.

Once the party has reviewed its options it will propose which group to sit with, subject to a presentation to the party's board and, ultimately, a decision at a party congress, Kõlvart added.

In September, the Center Party's council decided to leave Renew Europe/ALDE group in the European Parliament, sparking debate over whether Center would instead sit with ECR.

Jaak Madison (Center). Source: Kairit Leibold / ERR

Not only Toom but also outgoing European Commissioner Kadri Simson opposed this move, with the latter saying she would leave the party if it joined ECR.

Asked whether internal opposition had led the party to more seriously consider alternatives to ECR, Kõlvart responded: "We did not have a concrete plan. We had a very clear understanding that we could no longer cooperate with ALDE. But now, we are in no rush to make a new choice."

"There is no need for that. As of today, I would not rule out any reasonable options, but the direction we take will depend on the party's decision, and we want to discuss it broadly," the Center leader continued.

According to Kõlvart, the party could reach a decision sometime next year. "According to party bylaws, joining international organizations requires a congress decision. The board may make a decision earlier, but the congress's decision will come later. However, there is no urgency in this matter," Kõlvart reiterated.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

news in simple estonian

lasteekraan christmas calendar

citizen's day quiz

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:54

Cold weather and modest renewables output drive up price of gas

15:45

Estonia issues travel bans to 11 Georgian officials over 'human rights violations'

15:41

PPA finds briefly missing Tartu kindergartners safe and well

15:19

Additional alcohol excise tax hike canceled for next year

15:05

Screening helps significantly reduce breast cancer mortality rate in Estonia

14:26

Reduced exercise due to short winter days leads to lower mental health

13:55

Norman Aas: Estonia's obligations regarding ICC arrest warrants

13:26

Estonian judge to run for European ombudsman

12:51

Multinational military Exercise Pikne kicks off in north Estonia

12:24

Party financing watchdog laments lack of progress on amendment

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

01.12

Taking a traditional taxi to Tallinn Airport to become more expensive

01.12

Dutch F-35 fighters arrive at reopened Ämari Air Base

01.12

Kallas makes first official visit as EU foreign policy chief to Kyiv Updated

01.12

Baltics to sanction Georgian officials for suppressing protests

01.12

Zoologist and nature promoter Fred Jüssi dies

08:01

New Old City Harbor No. 2 tram route now open to the public

01.12

History: The 1924 December coup attempt in Estonia

30.11

Gallery: NATO warships visit Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo