Kaja Kallas' EU hearing focuses on Ukraine, Africa, and Russia and its allies

In a hearing ahead of her appointment as EU foreign policy chief, former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas addressed global hotspots, with an expected focus on Russia's war in Ukraine. She pledged to consider Africa's unique needs in future relations, advocated for a two-state solution in the Middle East, and urged the U.S. to prioritize defeating Russian aggression to help curb China.

Kallas appeared before the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee in a session that lasted, as is customary for all other commissioner candidates from the EU27, a full three hours and was conducted mostly in English. MEPs were given the opportunity to ask Kallas questions on a range of primarily foreign policy-related topics.

In addition to the high representative for foreign affairs and security policy role, effectively the EU's foreign minister post, Kallas' confirmation hearing covered her candidacy as a European Commission vice president.

All global conflict hotspots were addressed during the three-hour hearing, though, as expected, the main focus was on Russia's war in Ukraine, how to assist Ukraine in achieving victory, and what the return to office of Donald Trump as U.S. President might mean for both the EU and NATO.

The Estonian candidate received applause from predominantly sympathetic MEPs for refuting a charge from German MEP Alexander Sells (Identity and Democracy (ID)/Alternative für Deutschland (AfD)) that EU policy towards Ukraine is dictated by Kyiv.

Sells also called for talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

In response, Kallas said: "Everyone wants peace. But there is a difference between peace and 'peace'."

"We all want a lasting peace. But if we give the aggressor everything it wants, it will attack again. That is why we must support Ukraine and why we must not yield," she said.

Kaja Kallas at the hearing on November 12, 2024. Source: European Commission.

Kallas recalled a saying that countries get "better" once they have been defeated in their last colonial war. Russia has not lost its last, i.e., current colonial war, but if it were to do so, that would be for the better, and: "We must give it that opportunity," Kallas continued, to further applause from the chamber.

Sells also raised the issue of a 2023 episode involving Kallas' husband, referred to in Estonia as the "eastern transport scandal," and how it related to Kallas' calls at the time, when she was Estonia's head of government, for sanctions on Russia and an end to doing business with Russia.

Kallas responded that the accusations against her husband were entirely without basis and had already been thoroughly scrutinized in the domestic Estonian media. Sells received somewhat more muted applause on the matter, which was not brought up again during the hearing.

On other topics, Kallas pledged to take Africa's specific circumstances more into account in relations with the continent, called for a two-state solution regarding Israel and Palestine, and contrasted the rule of law as epitomized by the EU with that of totalitarian states, naming Iran, North Korea, Russia, and China.

In a moment of levity, Kallas noted that she is "just different" from her predecessors in the post, when asked what distinguished her from them. Many representatives of Central and Eastern European nations, as well as the Finnish representative, expressed pleasure that Kallas comes from this region.

Kallas will replace Spain's Josep Borrell, whose term is ending. Media reports suggest there is no reason for Kallas' ascension to the position to be obstructed, and that the hearing is essentially a formality.

Relations with US most important

Kallas emphasized in her responses that transatlantic relations are the most crucial for the European Union, but that they need to be developed in a mutually beneficial way.

"We are stronger when we strengthen cooperation with the U.S., but it is also necessary to advance relations with the United Kingdom, India and other democratic countries in Asia and the Pacific region," she added.

Asked about her contact with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Kallas noted that during her time as prime minister of Estonia, she maintained contacts with both Republicans and Democrats, and has met with figures including Trump's Vice President-elect JD Vance. She confirmed that she intends to connect with Trump's team as soon as possible.

"Of course we're going to try to meet with the next president and his team, because we see ourselves as global allies," she said, and referenced tensions caused by China in the South China Sea and Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Kallas stated that Europeans don't elect the U.S. president, and that the EU must be able to work with any U.S. administration. She stressed that Europe needs to coordinate its policies with the U.S. on all matters.

"If the U.S. is concerned about China, they should first be worried about Russia's behavior, because that affects all global relations," she said.

China a systemic rival

The EU's future foreign policy chief stated that China is a systemic rival and competitor to Europe, and that there are two main issues at play in relations with China.

Firstly, Europe is concerned about trade imbalances, and secondly, China's support for Russia in its war against Ukraine – without China's support, Russia would be unable to continue the war, Kallas emphasized. Which is why significant pressure must be put on China while also strengthening cooperation with Japan, Australia and New Zealand to prevent further tensions in the South China Sea.

"If China supports Russia, it must be clear to China that this will come at a high cost to them," she noted.

She also highlighted China's actions in Africa and other parts of the world where, unlike the EU, Beijing isn't interested in the development of these countries, only its own gains.

Middle East needs two-state solution

Speaking about Israel's ongoing war involving Hamas and Hezbollah, and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza it has caused, Kallas said that her heart bleeds for every victim. She stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages. She also called for moderation, and noted that the EU supports a two-state solution and Israel's right to exist.

She also repeatedly referenced the words of David Ben-Gurion, the State of Israel's primary national founder and first prime minister, that the solution to the Middle Eastern conflict must be based on justice and security.

The former Estonian head of government reaffirmed her support for the protection of civilians as well as adherence to international humanitarian law. She stated that the EU is working with organizations providing humanitarian aid in the area, adding that it is the region's largest aid donor.

She also recalled that the EU has never recognized Israel's illegal settlements and has sanctioned their leaders, and raises human rights issues during EU-Israel Association Council meetings.

Kallas also dismissed criticism suggesting she prioritizes dealing with the war in Ukraine and has neglected the crisis in the Middle East as a result. She pointed out that the first countries to contact her following her nomination as the EU's foreign relations representative were Jordan and Saudi Arabia, and she has since spoken with representatives from Egypt as well.

Mediterranean pact needed

During her hearing Tuesday, Kallas also mentioned that the EU needs a Mediterranean pact with the countries along its shores, to provide them with development opportunities and cooperation, thus preventing people from migrating to Europe. When people feel safe in their homes and have job opportunities, they don't want to leave, she observed.

"Our neighbors' problems will be our problems in the future," Kallas noted.

She emphasized the importance of the Mediterranean region, as reflected in the creation of a dedicated new Mediterranean commissioner position within the European Commission.

Kallas also promised to work together with the commissioner for migration to develop agreements with each country based on their unique characteristics, and to use these agreements to combat human trafficking.

Russia's cooperation with Iran, North Korea concerning

During her hearing Tuesday, Kaja Kallas also repeatedly addressed how Iran and North Korea are strengthening their ties with Russia – including with indirect support from China.

She said that while North Korea is offering Russia support for its military operations in Ukraine, Iran is causing broader disruptions, highlighting Iran's nuclear program, its support for terrorism in the Middle East as well as its influence operations in Europe – such as in Sweden.

Kallas promised to raise the question, if given the opportunity, of how to change the approach to Iran. "Because when I look at them, I find myself asking – what are we still waiting for?" she remarked.

Equal footing in relations with Africa

Kallas repeatedly emphasized the need to cooperate with African countries on equal footing, listening to their concerns and ideas while taking each country's specific circumstances into consideration in areas including the economy, trade as well as security. This, she added, is vital to both sides' dignity.

However, she also noted the importance of upholding the rule of law in advancing relations with Africa, as investors are interested in this as well. A country having a functioning legal system makes it a safer place to invest, and helps create prosperity.

In her responses, Kallas specifically mentioned Congo as a source of critical minerals and a country dealing with conflicts involving terrorist groups, as well as Rwanda. She noted that 30 individuals there have been placed under sanctions. As Europe needs critical minerals, we require sustainable trade relationships in this area, and cooperation with local partners, she said.

The hearing also touched on China and Russia's activities in Africa, including the activity of Russia's Wagner military group there. Kallas pointed out that if you look at a map of Africa, and where Russian military groups operate and Chinese investments are located, these areas often overlap.

She stressed that while the EU is doing a lot in Africa, it does not communicate these efforts enough. We need to find ways to showcase our achievements, but this will require effort in the battle of narratives, she added.

Kallas expressed hope that an EU-Africa summit will happen next year, to launch cooperation based on these principles.

Editor's note: This article is being updated.

--

