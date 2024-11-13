X!

FM in South Africa: We can help bring deported Ukrainian children home together

Margus Tsahkna and Ronald Lamola.
Margus Tsahkna and Ronald Lamola. Source: MFA
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) called on South Africa to support Ukraine's peace plan during a historic first visit to the country.

The two-day trip (November 11-12) was the first official visit of an Estonian foreign minister to South Africa.

Tsahkna met with his counterpart, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola, to discuss closer bilateral ties and global security issues.

At the meeting, Tsahkna said he was glad that relations between the two countries have become closer, especially regarding economic cooperation.

"We are very interested in advancing business relations and this is why I am accompanied by a business delegation," he said, adding that visa-free travel to South Africa for Estonian citizens would contribute to boosting economic relations.

Speaking about Russia's aggression in Ukraine, Tsahkna outlined Estonia's positions. He said that every Estonian could share a story of what the loss of freedom means, and Russia has not changed its ambitions.

He called on South Africa to join Ukraine's peace plan based on international law and the UN Charter.

"The deportation of Ukrainian children is one of the most horrendous crimes that Russia has committed in its nearly 1,000-day aggression," the minister said.

He suggested Estonia and South Africa look for ways to cooperate in bringing back the Ukrainian children who have been deported to Russia.

Editor: Helen Wright

