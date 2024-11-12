X!

BBC: Rail Baltica's military aspect taking center stage

News
An artist's rendering of how the Rail Baltica Ülemiste Terminal might look like when completed.
An artist's rendering of how the Rail Baltica Ülemiste Terminal might look like when completed. Source: Rail Baltic Estonia
News

In the wake of the war in Ukraine, the Rail Baltica high speed connection must remain on track as a vital military strategic lifeline which will enhance NATO's military mobility across Europe, the BBC reported.

Rail Baltica, which the BBC reported was originally a "grand project" and with a civilian transport focus has become a strategic necessity to enhance military mobility which, according to one senior NATO officer, will connect Tallinn to allied nations as far afield as the Netherlands.

Rail Baltica's focus has largely been on civilian transport, the shifting security landscape underscores its military importance for moving heavy equipment, including main battle tanks.

Anvar Salomets, CEO of Rail Baltica Estonia, noted the under-construction northern terminus in the Ülemiste district of Tallinn will proceed south to a total of 870 kilometers network across the Baltic states, significantly reducing travel time from Tallinn to Vilnius to under four hours and promising substantial economic and environmental benefits.

The project has however been dogged by delays and problems; Estonia and Latvia have faced criticism for prioritizing rail terminals over the rail line itself, the BBC reported.

Up to now, heavy military equipment like these British Army Challenger 2 Main Battle Tanks, which weigh around 65 tonnes each, have often been transported by ship, to Paldiski. Source: EDF

The Covid pandemic, soaring inflation, Russia's invasion of Ukraine being joined by regulatory differences between the three Baltic states as factors which have slowed up the project, 85 percent subsidized by the EU (to a total of over €15 billion), with another €1.1 billion just announced.

The Rail Baltica network once finished is set to replace the Baltics' Soviet-era Russian track gauge with the standard European width, creating a seamless rail link across the Baltics to Poland and the rest of the EU, proponents say.

During the pandemic, French forces being deployed to Estonia brought equipment by rail, but had to switch around rolling stock due to the gauge differences.

Originally slated for completion by 2026, the latest estimate for Rail Baltica to be fully functional is 2030-2031.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BBC

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:12

ERR, Nordecon sign TV House construction contract live on air

11:00

Amid renewables push, Enefit Green's net debt soars, cashflow falls

10:10

Tallinn's Peterburi tee construction procurement still unannounced

09:49

German researchers in Estonia: New elections in Germany entail risks

09:42

School catering firm launches campaign to cut food waste

09:05

Estonian exports forecast to see slow but steady growth

08:52

Watch live at 11:55 p.m.: Kanama viaduct demolition

08:35

Watch live: Kaja Kallas set for final European Commission hearing Tuesday

08:10

Ida-Viru leaders fear job, revenue losses to follow oil shale phase-out plan

07:55

BBC: Rail Baltica's military aspect taking center stage

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

07:23

Three cars catch fire in Tallinn's Old Town Updated

10.11

Deportation of Germans from Estonia: Who, where from and on what grounds?

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

11.11

Vacancies at Tallinn homeless shelters rise after fee introduction

11.11

European Commission requires Rail Baltica main route to be finished by 2030

11.11

How could Trump's plans affect Estonia?

11.11

Estonian government secretly commits to ending oil shale use by 2040

11.11

Michal: Estonia has no plans to stop using oil shale

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo