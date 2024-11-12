BBC: Rail Baltica's military aspect taking center stage

In the wake of the war in Ukraine, the Rail Baltica high speed connection must remain on track as a vital military strategic lifeline which will enhance NATO's military mobility across Europe, the BBC reported .

Rail Baltica, which the BBC reported was originally a "grand project" and with a civilian transport focus has become a strategic necessity to enhance military mobility which, according to one senior NATO officer, will connect Tallinn to allied nations as far afield as the Netherlands.

Rail Baltica's focus has largely been on civilian transport, the shifting security landscape underscores its military importance for moving heavy equipment, including main battle tanks.

Anvar Salomets, CEO of Rail Baltica Estonia, noted the under-construction northern terminus in the Ülemiste district of Tallinn will proceed south to a total of 870 kilometers network across the Baltic states, significantly reducing travel time from Tallinn to Vilnius to under four hours and promising substantial economic and environmental benefits.

The project has however been dogged by delays and problems; Estonia and Latvia have faced criticism for prioritizing rail terminals over the rail line itself, the BBC reported.

Up to now, heavy military equipment like these British Army Challenger 2 Main Battle Tanks, which weigh around 65 tonnes each, have often been transported by ship, to Paldiski. Source: EDF

The Covid pandemic, soaring inflation, Russia's invasion of Ukraine being joined by regulatory differences between the three Baltic states as factors which have slowed up the project, 85 percent subsidized by the EU (to a total of over €15 billion), with another €1.1 billion just announced.

The Rail Baltica network once finished is set to replace the Baltics' Soviet-era Russian track gauge with the standard European width, creating a seamless rail link across the Baltics to Poland and the rest of the EU, proponents say.

During the pandemic, French forces being deployed to Estonia brought equipment by rail, but had to switch around rolling stock due to the gauge differences.

Originally slated for completion by 2026, the latest estimate for Rail Baltica to be fully functional is 2030-2031.

